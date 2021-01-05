Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fan Theory Points to Bandai Namco Rep as Next Fighter

✖

A new fan theory for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch is pointing towards a Bandai Namco rep for the game. With Sephiroth's release last month, three fighters have yet to be revealed for the game's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC. It seems likely that those releases will be spread out over the next year, which would mean that the next Smash fighter would have to be released sometime around March or April to truly spread them out. Some posters on the Smash Boards have pointed out that this is also around the time that Bandai Namco will hold its Tales of Festival, a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the RPG franchise.

While that link alone might not mean much, there are multiple reasons that a Bandai Namco rep doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility. After all, the company is responsible for developing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Thus far, it seems that third-party publishers have been limited to a maximum of three fighters; Konami, Capcom, and Square Enix have three each. Comparatively, Bandai Namco has just one fighter: Pac-Man.

As far as potential reps go, Tales of Symphonia's Lloyd Irving seems like a distinct possibility. The game released on the GameCube back in 2003, and the character later appeared in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS as a Mii Fighter skin. Notably, that skin has not been made available in Ultimate, as of this writing. Lloyd would not be the first Mii Fighter to receive an upgrade to full fighter status; King K. Rool first appeared as a Mii Fighter skin before receiving an update in Ultimate.

Of course, as with all fan theories, readers should take this one with a giant grain of salt. Fans have repeatedly seen their theories debunked by Nintendo and director Masahiro Sakurai, who have made it difficult to make strong predictions. It's possible that Lloyd Irving won't appear in the game as a fighter, and his skin will return at some point in the future, just as Geno's Mii Fighter skin inevitably returned. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what Nintendo has up its sleeves!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see another Bandai Namco rep in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Which character do you think deserves the treatment? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!