Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Deconfirms Geno with New Mii Fighter Costumes

During today's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation, director Masahiro Sakurai confirmed the return of Geno as a Mii Fighter costume, which means that the character will not appear in the game as a fighter. ComicBook.com speculated that the reveal of Sephiroth as the game's latest DLC fighter put the final nail in the coffin for the character, but today's presentation confirmed just that. The character will join a number of other Mii Fighter costumes based on additional Square Enix owned characters. Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Chocobo will launch alongside Geno and will cost 75 cents each from the game's store.

The news will certainly come as a bit of a disappointment for fans of Super Mario RPG. The character has long been requested as a DLC fighter, and had previously appeared in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS as a Mii Fighter costume. Previous Mii Fighter costumes went on to become fully-fledged fighters, which was the case for King K. Rool. Unfortunately, this means that fans of the character will likely be kept waiting until the next game in the series, at the earliest.

Fortunately, Geno comes alongside an exciting crop of Mii Fighter costumes! Given the popularity of Final Fantasy VII, Barret, Tifa, and Aerith should prove particularly awesome for longtime fans. These skins will be released alongside Sephiroth, when the character releases for the game.

For those unfamiliar with Geno, the character is owned by Square Enix. Geno debuted in 1996's Super Mario RPG, which was developed by Square. Since then, the character has exclusively appeared in very small cameos, including Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS as a Mii Fighter, and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. With Geno now deconfimed, fans will just have to wait and see which characters will land the final three spots in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC! There are plenty of possibilities left, so fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed and hope that their favorite ends up making the cut!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

