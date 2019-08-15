Rumor: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Banjo Kazooie Release Date Leaked

Back in June at E3 2019, Nintendo surprised everyone by confirming one of the biggest and longest-running Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch rumors: that Banjo-Kazooie was coming to the game as DLC. Nobody believed the initial rumors, but, well, they were real and accurate. Banjo and his bird friend are coming to the Nintendo platform fighter sometime this fall, though we still don’t know when. That said, a new leak claims to know this salient bit of information. Unfortunately, it comes from 4chan, which has a shoddy history of reliability, but, as you will remember, 4chan is also where the first Banjo-Kazooie DLC rumors came from.

According to the rumor — which is brimming with claims of future content — Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the platform fighter this September, which seems a bit soon. More specifically, September 25, which is a Wednesday. Of course, this date should be taken with a grain of salt, like any rumor or 4chan leak. For what’s worth, while Hero, the game’s previous DLC character, released on a Tuesday, Joker, the game’s first DLC character, did release on a Wednesday. So the date at least checks out in this regard.

Again, proceed with caution and a grain of salt. Interestingly, the same leak claims the fourth DLC character has the codename “soldier,” which perhaps points to Halo’s Master Chief or the DOOM Slayer, both of which have been rumored for the game, especially the latter.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the Nintendo fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, a “leak” from earlier this month claims the game’s fourth DLC character will be a character from Undertale, which doesn’t line-up with this “soldier” theme. In other words, either this new “leak” is wrong or the old one is. Or, I suppose it’s possibly both are wrong.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think