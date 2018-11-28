‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Getting Day One Patch

We're less than ten days from the return of the Super Smash Bros. franchise, which will make its Nintendo Switch debut with the long-awaited Ultimate. But you might want to gear up for a forthcoming patch that will be released alongside the game, even if you're getting a hold of the physical edition.

Masahiro Sakurai, the director behind Ultimate, provided a few details about said patch in his latest update (via Famitsu), stating that it's vital for those with the physical version, mainly when it comes to video replays.

Said Sakurai, "We will distribute our first update on launch day. Players who purchased the digital version don't need to worry, but players who purchased the physical version should apply this day-one patch before you play. This will also prevent your replays from going off-track. By the way, if you save your replays as videos, you can keep them forever, but note that they take up a lot of space!"

He didn't note just how big the patch would be, but this is a confirmation about the video feature, in which you can upload your best plays and still save them to show off to friends. He also didn't note just how much space the videos would take up, though we're guessing around 100MB or more, depending on the size of the clips.

The digital version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is monstrous enough on its own, taking up over 13GB of space on your system -- about the same size as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild before downloadable content. With this extra patch, that could possibly push up to 15GB. Meanwhile, with the physical version, you'll only need to worry about the size of the patch itself, which shouldn't be too bad depending on what's needed. We'll let you know as soon as its size is confirmed.

Either way, getting the patch will help you with video synching, so you can showcase your best moves with others and save those ideal replays, just in case you want to gloat with your competitors. (Maybe don't do it while they have a weapon within reach, yeah?)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital form via eShop.