‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Director Visits Atlus and It’s Awesome

Now that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is finally available for Nintendo Switch (and is selling like crazy), you’d think that the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, would finally get the rest he beckons for. Nope.

Instead, he opted to pay a certain studio a visit, especially after the news of the first guest character that will be coming to the game as part of Nintendo‘s Fighter Pass DLC.

Sakurai recently dropped by Atlus, the creators of the Persona franchise, just weeks after it was revealed that Joker would be coming to Smash. The publisher recently shared a video of his visit, which you can see above.

The video begins with Sakurai walking in (with a great hat and coat, might we add), giving one of the Persona characters a hug and greeting him. From there, he sees Joker’s invite for Smash, and then sits down for an interview. While there’s no translation, we assume that Sakurai is talking about Joker’s involvement with the Smash series, and what kind of impact he’ll make when he goes head-to-head with veterans like Mario and Samus from Metroid.

Sakurai then has more fun with the character, opening an Atlus goodie bag that includes a Joker t-shirt. We then get a replay of the reveal trailer that debuted at The Game Awards earlier this month; and the broadcast concludes with Sakurai revealing a special drawing of Kirby in Persona-themed gear (complete with the envelope!), which you can see below. And yes, it’s adorable.

Hopefully either Nintendo or Atlus will provide us with more details from this fun meetup, so we can know what to expect from Joker’s forthcoming debut in Smash. It’d definitely be something to end 2018 with a bang, we think. In the meantime, you can read more from his personal column here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form through the Nintendo eShop. A Persona game hasn’t been announced for Switch just yet, but there’s a good chance we could be hearing about one soon.