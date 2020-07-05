5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Characters Nintendo Needs to Add

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch just added another DLC character to its already massive and robust roster, and thankfully for Nintendo fans, there are still several additions in the pipeline. And of course, every Super Smash Bros. fan has their wishlist for these remaining spots. Some want old, iconic characters like the Doomslayer, while others want newer characters like 2B from NieR: Automata. But alas, only a handful will truly get what they want. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't even hinted at who's coming to the game next. And unlike 2019, 2020 has been quiet on the rumor front as well. Nobody seems to know who's coming to the game, not even super reliable and anonymous 4chan users. In some regards, this makes the wait even harder, but it also makes it much more exciting. Banjo Kazooie's addition last year would have been an incredible moment if we didn't hear 1,000 rumors and leaks about it ahead of time. That said, below, you can check out the five DLC characters I want to see added to the platform fighter, including one pick that is sure to surprise you. Meanwhile, feel free to also leave a comment letting us know who you want in the game or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Crash Bandicoot (Photo: Activision) I'll be honest, I don't even want Crash Bandicoot in the game. He creeps me out, and Sly Cooper is cooler. However, Crash Bandicoot is back and bigger than ever. Activision is actually making a brand new Crash game and people are genuinely super excited for it. We also have scientific data that confirms that Crash Bandicoot is the most wanted DLC character right now, and it's not even close. Nintendo, just give the people what they want. Besides, we need more PlayStation representation in the game, and if that's not Crash who's it going to be? Kratos brutally murdering Nintendo god Kirby? No, it has to be Crash.

Steve (Photo: Xbox) If you're going to add some PlayStation representation to the series you need to balance it out with some Xbox lovin'. I know a lot of people want Master Chief, but Steve from Minecraft is the better choice. Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time and appeals to a younger audience Nintendo would probably love to get addicted to playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo has referred to Super Smash Bros. as a celebration of gaming many times. If this is the case, then surely the best-selling game ever needs some representation.

Sora (Photo: Square Enix) It's pretty amazing that Sora still isn't in Super Smash Bros. Seriously, how did 48 Fire Emblem characters make it into the game before Sora? I have to think this has to come down to Square Enix not being willing to play ball, because there's no other explanation as to why Sora isn't in the game yet. Further, for years, Sora has been one of the most requested DLC characters, finishing near the top of the aforementioned survey.

Big Daddy (Photo: 2K) I almost put down the Doomslayer here, but my favorite Super Smash Bros. roster additions are the ones that come out of nowhere. BioShock is one of the best games of all time, a series that defines the previous console generation, and is poised to return in the near future. What intrigues me most about Big Daddy is the gameplay possibilities, especially if you throw a Little Sister on his back. Are their characters and series that deserve to be in Super Smash Bros. more than Big Daddy and BioShock? Absolutely, but if we turn the Super Smash Bros. roster into the video game hall of fame, that will get boring pretty quick.