Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Poll Reveals the Most Wanted DLC Characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite is getting -- at least -- five more DLC characters. Unfortunately, we have no clue who these DLC characters will be. Not only has Nintendo said nothing about the game's future DLC fighters, but the rumors and "leaks" have been awfully quiet as well. It's possible Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and Sora have tightened up things in order to prevent this, but it may because the hype for the game isn't what it was last year.

That said, this doesn't mean players and casual Nintendo players aren't looking forward to future DLC announcements. In fact, many have their own lists of characters they hope to see added to the increasingly iconic platform fighter. Some of these characters aren't going to happen. Like Goku, who doesn't meet the requirements Or Waluigi, who Nintendo hates. However, characters like Geno, Sora, and Crash Bandicoot are certainly on the board.

Channeling this, Source Gaming conducted a poll asking players and fans what six characters they want to see added to the game the most. Responding to this was over 4,300 players/fans who were, as you would expect, all over the place. A massive 1,423 different characters were listed, though more than half of these only received a singular vote.

Juxtaposing this were characters that received a large number of votes, such as Crash Bandicoot, who received 1,190 votes. And yes, this earned Crash the number one spot. In fact, it wasn't even close. No other character received even 1,000 votes.

Below, you can check out the top 10 most-requested characters:

Crash Bandicoot (Crash Bandicoot) Geno (Super Mario RPG) Doomslayer (DOOM) Sora (Kingdom Hearts) Dante (Devil May Cry) Rayman (Rayman) Steve (Minecraft) Master Chief (Halo) Waddle Dee (Kirby) Phoenix Wright (Phoenix Wright)

As you can see, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans have no clue what they are doing because Waluigi isn't even in the top 10 (he finished 12). Meanwhile, I suspect the resurgence of Crash Bandicoot may have played a role in the famous PlayStation character earning the top spot so easily.

