‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fans Cheer the Unbeatable Might of Kirby

As you saw from the recently revealed World of Light mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (which you can also see above), a mysterious entity has “wiped out” the roster of characters as we know it, entrapping them as Spirits. But there’s one hero that managed to make it out unscathed — Kirby!

And fans have been going on through social media about how this lovable hero has become an unstoppable force, the true savior of the Smash Bros. world. So we thought we’d share a few examples of those that can’t help but praise the adorable little guy.

Here’s some of our favorites. And, yes, I had to say something as well, just because.

And of course, there were Thanos mentions…

How will Kirby’s story pan out in World of Light? We’ll find out soon enough when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch, both digitally and physically!

