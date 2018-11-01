‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fans Cheer the Unbeatable Might of Kirby

As you saw from the recently revealed World of Light mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (which you can also see above), a mysterious entity has “wiped out” the roster of characters as we know it, entrapping them as Spirits. But there’s one hero that managed to make it out unscathed — Kirby!

And fans have been going on through social media about how this lovable hero has become an unstoppable force, the true savior of the Smash Bros. world. So we thought we’d share a few examples of those that can’t help but praise the adorable little guy.

Here’s some of our favorites. And, yes, I had to say something as well, just because.

//My boy Kirby is the soul survivor of Smash Bros and has to save everyone else. The hype for Ultimate gets bigger and bigger for me. — Jaune Santiago Arc (@JauneDaBomb) November 1, 2018

KIRBY CONFIRMED BEST AND MOST POWER NINTENDO CHARACTER #SmashBros — – ̗̀TastyRC ̖́- (@TastyRC) November 1, 2018

KIRBY CONFIRMED THE MOST POWERFUL NINTENDO CHARACTER HE IS THE ONLY ONE THAT SURVIVED THE NINTENDO APOCALYPSE THIS IS CANON pic.twitter.com/oFvmkcaC0R — Tylor (@theSirToasty) November 1, 2018

Kirby is my one of my favorite @Nintendo character and my best Super Smash Bros. fighter!

And he’s so damn cute. pic.twitter.com/Doa2gJZwEt — William Schumpert (@BetterBrainsB) November 1, 2018

Since Kirby survived the smash bros “snap” he is now confirmed to be the strongest character, not just from Nintendo, but of all the third party characters involved as well! That’s right THIS guy is canonically strongest: pic.twitter.com/Z529SrhTe1 — Branny Phantom 👻 (@AnAwkwardBrando) November 1, 2018

super smash bros: sakurai kills everyone except for his one and only good son kirby pic.twitter.com/ZerJkAoYLQ — Swanie (@swanames) November 1, 2018

Smash Bros Ultimate theory: everyone’s dead except Kirby. All 70+ characters is just Kirby using copy powers. — Theory Pop (@TheoryPopYT) November 1, 2018

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Infinity War Edition. Everyone dies except for our little puffball Kirby. — 💫Alysa💫 (Everyone is Dead) (@PrecipiceBlades) November 1, 2018

I just realized that Kirby has always been the character you start off with in story mode- Kirby is just that OG in Smash Bros~ — REVAMPING. Ａｋｉ。 (@cooxkie_) November 1, 2018

So what you’re saying is…Kirby will save us all. HAIL YOUR HERO, FOOLS. HAIL. #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/OTw9bk7QVd — Robert “The DCD” Workman (@thedcd) November 1, 2018

I AM SO HYPED FOR SMASH BROS, THIS NEW STORY MODE, OUR BABY KIRBY WILL SAVE US ALL, AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — Batnira星🦇 (@AniraHoshi) November 1, 2018

Me: I wasn’t really that satisfied with Kirby Star Allies

Sakurai: Okay.

*Super Smash Bros Ultimate World of Light*

Me: Now that’s better#SuperSmashBrosUltimate — spook (@SpoonMaster69) November 1, 2018

And of course, there were Thanos mentions…

Kirby will defeat Thanos in Super Smash Bros. Infinity War. — 「 Hakurei 」 (@Ninten_Hakurei) November 1, 2018

As a Kirby main, seeing Kirby survive the Smash Bros. equivalent of the Thanos Snap: pic.twitter.com/uRrmeEKefo — Fortuné Rodriguez (@Four2theNay) November 1, 2018

I’m just waiting for a thanos meme about sakurai getting rid of everyone except Kirby — joe (@longley_joe) November 1, 2018

Kirby survived the Super Smash Bros. Thanos Snap. This just proves his god-like status #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/eEvbq0dYkB — SPOOKY DAY (@iamabeliever__) November 1, 2018

How will Kirby’s story pan out in World of Light? We’ll find out soon enough when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch, both digitally and physically!