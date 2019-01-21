‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Meets ‘Hunger Games’ In ‘Robot Chicken’ Skit

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may look like a “friendly” skirmish to some, others could totally see it as a battle to the death. Like, for instance, the Robot Chicken team.

In a skit that will be featured on the next episode of the hit Adult Swim series, the hit Nintendo Switch game will meet The Hunger Games in an all-out battle that’s sure to be a hit with fans.

The video starts out with Tom Nook of Animal Crossing fame sitting alongside a female Villager, suggesting that they leave the village and try to start a new life. However, she notes that they tried that and just end up hitting the “edge of the screen,” indicating they’re trapped in the game world.

We then see someone address the village, asking about someone volunteering for the Smashing Games, a combination of both the film series and the games. When an innocent named Puddles is initially chosen, the female Villager “steps in as tribute,” just as Jennifer Lawrence’s character did in the first film.

After talking a little more with Nook, the Villager then takes to the battle arena, where Mario, Link and others attempt to take her on in battle. There’s some noteworthy choices here, including what appears to be a very stoned Wii Fit Trainer, an all-too-happy Kirby, and a few others.

The nature of the game is nicely captured, but it’s also great to see the Robot Chicken crew have their fun with jokes, like Mario talking about his “hot Italian sausage.” And, of course, nice shout out to Wario showing up at the end on his motorcycle, as he should in a game such as this.

You can watch the skit above. We won’t spoil the end, but just make sure you check it all out. It should air on Adult Swim later tonight.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital form via Nintendo eShop.

