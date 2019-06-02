Marvel on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Crossover: “Anything Can Happen”

Will we ever see Marvel characters in Nintendo Switch‘s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or any Super Smash Bros. game after that? Probably not, but it seems Marvel would be up for the crossover. Marvel Games‘ VP and creative director Bill Rosemann was recently asked by Game Informer if he would be interested in a Marvel character coming to the Nintendo platform fighter. Rosemann responded by teasing that “anything can happen,” but that ultimately the decision is in the hands of Nintendo.

“Well I mean, I can imagine anything,” said Rosemann. “Hawkeye standing next to Link, and both shooting some arrows… I mean anything could happen, but I’m not the person that makes decisions such as that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, basically everyone and their mother’s dog’s parakeet best friend wants their character in Super Smash Bros. I don’t think anyone would deny that opportunity. And as a result, Nintendo has a wide range of characters to choose from. Further, they are pretty picky about who they add. Both of these things work against the chances of any Marvel character coming to Ultimate or any entry after that. However, Marvel has been pushing more and more into games recently, and is actually working with Nintendo on a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, which is releasing in July. In other words, there’s some partnership already established. Could a Marvel character appearing in Super Smash Bros. be the next fruit of this partnership?

Elsewhere in the interview with Game Informer, Rosemann noted that’s been a “delight” to work with Nintendo, and that everyone at Marvel Games are big fans of the Japanese company. “They’ve been spectacular collaborators,” said Rosemann, who clearly wouldn’t mind working with Nintendo more in the future. Heck, Rosemann called the collaboration a “dream come true.” So, obviously Marvel would be game for one of its characters to make the cross over into Smash, the question is: is Nintendo?

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Marvel characters come to Super Smash Bros?