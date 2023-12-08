Nintendo Insider Gives Update on Next Super Smash Bros. Game

Every time Masahiro Sakurai talks about the future of the Super Smash Bros. series, everything he suggests not only hints that it is not happening anytime soon, but that it may not happen at all. And this has been troubling news for fans of the series, who haven't even had many rumors offering more hopeful news to counter Sakurai's updates on the series. Nintendo fans finally have a rumor though, and it comes the way of Zippo, a fairly well-known -- albeit sometimes contentious -- source when it comes to Nintendo.

According to Zippo, Nintendo are planning 25th anniversary celebrations for Super Smash Bros, which turns a quarter century old next year. These celebrations will not include word of a new Super Smash Bros. game though. Why? Well, according to Zippo, the game is in the planning stages right now, with no indication that is going to change anytime soon. And for what it is worth, Sakurai has suggested as much in the past, and even suggested they are stuck in these planning stages, with no idea where to take the series.

"As you fine folks no doubt know, a certain humongous franchise is celebrating it's 25th anniversary in about a month and a half. Nintendo are apparently planning, and to quote the sources here, "announcements, celebrations and events to commemorate the anniversary of Smash throughout the year," claims Zippo. "The one thing that's already been ruled out is a new game. The next Smash Bros is something that's been planned in some way right now, but that's not gonna be for a bit."

Assuming this is true, what could these announcements be? Well, a bunch of things, including classic Super Smash Bros. 64 coming to Nintendo Switch Online, new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate content, or remasters of previous games in the series. It could also be all much more boring than this. Alas, all we have is speculation.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven reliable in the past, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain so as everything is subject to change.