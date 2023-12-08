One of the Best Wii Games Returning With Sequel 16 Years Later

A critically acclaimed Nintendo Wii game from 2008 is returning with a sequel, and when this sequel releases in 2024, it will have been the closing of a 16-year gap of time. Suffice to say, those who owned a Wii and didn't just use it as a Wii Sports machine are excited to see the game return with a new an official follow-up. As for the mystery game, it's World of Goo 2, a sequel to 2008's physics puzzle-platformer, World of Goo. In development by the the original team, 2DBoy and Tomorrow Corporation, there's currently no platforms announced or anything more specific beyond "2024" in regards to the release date.

For those unfamiliar with the first game, World of Goo debuted on October 13, 2008 as a Nintendo Wii exclusive. And at release it garnered a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated Nintendo Wii exclusives ever released. In other words, it's arguably one of the best Nintendo Wii exclusives ever released.

"We've been quietly revisiting World of Goo. How has it changed in 15 years? What new gameplay possibilities will we discover? What wonderful new creatures and characters and ancient monuments will we meet? We're still deep in development, but we're excited to finally share with you some of what we've been building, in our very first trailer, above," writes 2DBOY and Tomorrow Corporation of this new game announcement. "The original World of Goo developer 2DBOY has teamed up with Tomorrow Corporation to build the biggest game we've ever made. We hope you will love it as much as we've loved building and discovering this new world so far."

As you would expect, Nintendo fans -- in particular -- are excited to see this forgotten Wii game return, and return with not just a remaster or a remake, but a proper new sequel.

"I feel so silly but as soon as this trailer started and I realized what was happening I started tearing up, I never in my life thought there would be a sequel. This is the happiest a game announcement has ever made me. I cant wait," says one fan about the sequel." Another fan adds: "A sequel 15 years later? This doesn't feel real. World Of Goo was a huge part of my childhood and i still often listen to the soundtrack to it. Probably gonna be my most anticipated game of 2024."