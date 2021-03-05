✖

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC rumor has good news for Nintendo Switch players hoping to see even more characters added to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game after Fighters Pass Vol. 2 runs its course. Right now, there are only two DLC slots left for the second Fighters Pass. According to a semi-recent rumor, these last two DLC characters will be Crash Bandicoot and someone from Monster Hunter. Whether this rumor is accurate or not, remains to be seen, but it looks like that while these may be the last fighters for Fighters Pass Vol. 2, they won't be the final fighters added to the Switch and Switch Lite game.

As for the new rumor, it comes the way of popular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate YouTuber and leaker, PapaGenos, who relays word of some recently-added files to the game that hint at the stage select screen expanding in a way to accommodate three more DLC fighters.

As you may know, once Fighters Pass Vol. 2 runs its course, there should be three stage-select slots left. There was supposed to be four, but Pyra and Mythra being a dual-character means there's now three, which would be perfect for a smaller, three-character DLC Fighters Pass.

Adding to this, is a leak back from the launch of the game, which revealed 16 dummy character slots for World of Light. And lining up with the missing stage-select slots, three of these slots will be left unfulfilled after the completion of Fighters Pass Vol 2.

In short, there's reason to believe that a Fighters Pass Vol. 3 with three DLC characters could be in the works, though, right now this is far from confirmed.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as it all ranges from unofficial to speculative. Of course, Nintendo could confirm or debunk all of this with a comment, but this isn't going to happen as it maintains a very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and speculation. That said, if for some reason it breaks this policy, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch, and soon it may be available via the Nintendo Switch Pro.