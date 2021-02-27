Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Remaining DLC Characters Possibly Leaked

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's remaining DLC characters have possibly leaked. This week, Nintendo revealed Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are coming to the game and filling up the next slot of Fighters Pass Volume 2, which is slowly but surely coming nearing its end. In the process of this, Nintendo lent credence to a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak from earlier this year that seemingly relayed word of Pyra and Mythra being added before they were announced.

The leak in question dates back to the start of 2021, and claimed that Nintendo was planning a special three-hour concert in 2022 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. At the time, many instantly wrote off the leak due to fact that it came from 4chan, however, while listing the track list for the concert, the leaker put Counterattack from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 right after Sephiroth’s One-Winged Angel theme. Why is this notable? Well, not only are Pyra and Mythra coming right after Sephiroth, but this same song was used in the reveal trailer of the characters. In other words, at the time, the leaker suggested characters from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 were next up. And it turns out they are.

Now, could the leaker in question have gotten lucky? Absolutely, but that's some incredible luck, as nobody was expecting Pyra and Mythra. That said, if the leak is genuine -- and it looks like it could be -- then Crash Bandicoot is coming next before a character from Monster Hunter finishes off the Fighters Pass.

Of course, for now, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the recent announcement of Pyra and Mythra does have Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players re-examining this leak, which may end up being legit. It wouldn't be the first time a random 4chan leak ended up being real, but it's certainly not common.

