Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leaker Shares Inside Information About Future DLC and Cut Character

A prominent industry insider has shared some new inside information pertaining to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, revealing some details about DLC and a cut character. The information comes way of former Gamer Informer editor and current Kinda Funny Games host, Imran Khan, who recently shared some insight and secrets to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players on Reset Era. The most notable of this information involves one of the game's recent DLC characters, Byleth, the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and a character who, according to Khan, features a moveset based on another character that was canceled.

Unfortunately, Khan doesn't divulge who this character is, but notes they were cancelled after negotiations for them to appear in the game fell through. Adding to this, Khan shut down speculation about a Monster Hunter character coming to the game, as the developer behind the game is, or at least has been, dead set against their characters crossing over with other games. In other words, if you were hoping for a Monster Hunter character to be added with the few remaining DLC slots, you can probably stop crossing your fingers.

Khan didn't stop there. Circling back to Byleth, he notes that the character was originally supposed to be part of the game's main roster. In other words, they weren't a replacement for the aforementioned cut character. Rather, it just happened to work out that way.

Lastly, Khan notes part of the appeal of Min Min being added as DLC was that she was a Nintendo character, and thus easier to add than a guest character. Meanwhile, Sephiroth was cheaper than he would normally be because Square Enix was eager to make the deal happen, which may explain why we got a second Final Fantasy character before so many other highly-requested characters from unrepresented series.

Of course, like all information of the unofficial and leaked variety, everything here should be taken with a substantial grain of salt. While Khan is reliable, nothing here is official and some of it is admittedly laced with a sprinkle of speculation.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo, nor any other party implicated, have commented on any of the above information. This probably won't change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not. In meantime, for more coverage on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, click here.

H/T, Imran Khan and Reset Era.