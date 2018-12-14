‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fan Plays Game Using Bananas

If you’ve been playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since it launched last week, there’s a good chance it has been via the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or the new Smash-specific GameCube controller. The game isn’t bad with Joy-Cons either, though, I’d say this is the least desirable way to play the platform fighter.

That said, one player has apparently decided that none of these ways are suitable to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Rather, the best way is with bananas, of course.

Twitch streamer ATwerkinYoshi recently said to heck with Joy-Cons and pro controllers and decided to play the game with nothing but every one’s favorite yellow fruit. And yes, it actually worked.

Created via the HID “Makey Makey Kit,” which allows you to create virtually anything into a touchpad, the set-up features numerous bananas turned into each button on the controller.

You can watch the Frakenstein-esq creation in-action below:

While the idea of playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with bananas sounds fun, it’s far from an effective way of doing so. In fact, I’d say you’re even better off using the Joy-Cons. Of course, if you do decide to mimic this, make sure you either play as Donkey Kong or Diddy Kong, anything else undermines the whole set-up.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Not only is the latest entry in the beloved Nintendo series earning critical acclaim, it has been cleaning up in sales too. In addition to being the fastest-selling Smash Bros. Game in Japan, it is the fastest-selling Smash entry in the UK as well. Further, in the UK, it’s the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game to date.

As you may know, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the biggest entry in the series yet, featuring every single fighter to date, plus a host of news ones, like: Petey Piranha, Ridley, Inkling, Simon Belmont, and King K. Rool.

