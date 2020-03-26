Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Is From ARMS

Nintendo announced its plans for the next DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Thursday where it confirmed the game’s next character will come from ARMS. The character hasn’t been named yet, but Nintendo said it’ll be announcing which character from the Nintendo Switch game is coming along with a release date in June. Nintendo’s announcement came from a surprise mini Nintendo Direct that offered new information on a bunch of Nintendo’s plans for its 2020 games with this being the latest information we have about the game’s next set of DLC fighters.

The announcement about the ARMS fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was shared in the video above around the 14:13 point when it was time for the fighting game to take the spotlight. Nintendo played it off like it was going to announce the character right then, but instead, it said the character would be from ARMS and that an official announcement will come in June. That same month will also be the time that the character is released, so it won’t be long between the time players learn who the character is and get to play as them.

“The first fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will be joining the battle from the Nintendo Switch game ARMS!” Nintendo’s announcement said. “The fighter will be announced and released this June.”

Nintendo said in its video that the character needed some extended development time before it was ready. The video joked about how the character can extend their arms and therefore needed more development, but perhaps the character does actually have some new type of mechanic or feature that’s taking a bit longer to get right.

For those unfamiliar with ARMS, the title is another fighting game available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. It features a roster of characters with the unique ability to extend their arms great distances to fight one another, so it makes sense in a way that the guest character will come from that game and into Ultimate.

Nintendo announced in the same mini Nintendo Direct that it’ll be offering a free trial for ARMS for anyone who’s subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. If you haven’t tried the game before, now would be the time to familiarize yourself with it and see if it’s for you before the next DLC fighter is announced and released.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC fighter from ARMS will be announced and released in June.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.