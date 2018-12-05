‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Reviews Drop Tomorrow

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is almost here and with a bigger roster than ever before and a stunning new story mode with World of Light, it’s not surprising that fans of the Nintendo fighting game are eager to get their hands on it. For those interested in what others have to say about the game, reviews are going live tomorrow – including our own!

The embargo on the highly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lifts on December 6th at 8 AM ET, the same day as the Game Awards making the 6th a very exciting time in the gaming community.

We also know that there will be a day one patch for the game as well, something Masahiro Sakurai – the game’s director – talked a little bit about earlier this month. “We will distribute our first update on launch day,” said the director. “Players who purchased the digital version don’t need to worry, but players who purchased the physical version should apply this day-one patch before you play. This will also prevent your replays from going off-track. By the way, if you save your replays as videos, you can keep them forever, but note that they take up a lot of space!”

He didn’t mention how big the patch would be, but we can’t imagine it would be even remotely large considering it looks like minor tweaks, optimizations, and video synching.

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate drops exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018. To learn more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

