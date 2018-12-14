Impressive ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Accolades Trailer Does the Fighter Justice

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now and smashing records left and right! For good reason too with the largest roster in the franchise’s history, filled with fighters that came as a surprise to all. With eclectic options to choose from for characters to play as and a stunning single-player mode in World of Light, it’s no wonder that the latest Nintendo exclusive is the talk of the gaming community.

To celebrate the incredible success that the latest entry into the franchise had, Nintendo has just released a new accolades trailer to show off some of the high praise the title has seen. With so many high and perfect scores across the board, what’s not to love about the latest game?

Though the title is not perfect – many complaints have been heard about 1v1 and lag issues – it is the perfect display of nostalgia for fans to enjoy. It’s great for newcomers into the series and for those that have followed it through the years.

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now live exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. People can’t get enough of the latest entry into the beloved franchise, and players around the world are clued to their hybrid consoles. Though that’s not to say it’s without fault:

“But as much as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate excels in the single-player arena, it falters in online play and in the simplest menus like the character select screen. Online modes in Smash Bros. games have never been perfect, but with the new game being the “Ultimate” experience combined with Nintendo’s paid online service, one would expect an online component that runs better than the one players have now. It’s laggy more often than it feels like it should be, and that’s not to mention the input lag that players have reported experiencing depending on what controller they’re using (the GameCube controller is supposedly the worst offender here, a concerning development if true seeing how it’s the preferred input device of many Smashers),” reads our full review.

But just because the online game has some roadbumps, doesn’t mean that it’s not a huge hit. The World of Light story mode is hailed for its progression and unique take on a narrative, and the game itself is filled to the brim with nostalgic perfection.

What are your thoughts on the latest fighting title from Nintendo? Love it, hate it, or still waiting for the final verdict?