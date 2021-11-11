Target’s Buy Two, Get One Sale Has Tons of Cheap PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox Games

The holidays are just around the corner, and for many gamers, this is the perfect time to stock up, whether it’s in the form of gifts for friends and family, or just for yourself (no judgement)! This week, gamers might want to check out Target, as the retailer is once again offering its annual buy two, get one free sale. Effective now through November 13th, a plethora of games for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X are included. Not all games qualify, but there are a ton of recent games that do, including the following:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4, PS5, Xbox)



Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)



Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)



It Takes Two (PS4)

Madden NFL 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox)

MLB: The Show 21 (Xbox)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Switch)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox)



Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)



Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)



This is just a handful of the games that are available through the promotion, but it’s a pretty impressive list! Regardless of which platform you own, or which genre of games you’re into, there should be a few games worth checking out for that price. Buyers might want to do their homework ahead of time, though. Among the solid deals, there are some games that are being priced a bit higher than one would expect to see otherwise. For example, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle can frequently be found priced between $19.99 and $39.99, but the game is conspicuously $59.99 during Target’s sale. Switch owners interested in checking it out before next year’s sequel might want to hold off for a better deal!

Readers interested in checking out the sale can find the the rest of the games offered right here. Of course, those that can’t find three games to grab can always change it up a bit. Activities, movies, and books are included in this B2G1 sale, as well.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this promotion? What games do you plan to snag? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!