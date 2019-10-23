Teamfight Tactics Gets Last Patch of the Season

Teamfight Tactics is preparing to swap out all of its champions and their respective Origins and Classes, but before Set 2 is released, Riot Games still has one more update for the game mode. That update is out now and has adjusted the damage that players take from different champion tiers at various points in the game and has also taken a look a specific champions and the bonuses earned from combining like characters on a team.

The final patch for Teamfight Tactics‘ first set of content is out new following the release of its patch notes on Tuesday. Many Teamfight Tactics players have already moved on to the PBE servers at this point though to see what’s new in Set 2 now that Riot revealed the champions who would be added along with other interesting details about elements and their unique effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that this update is out, it’ll mark the last chance that players have to progress through the ranked ladder before it’s turned off.

“This is the last patch to continue climbing the ranked ladder in Teamfight Tactics’ first Season,” the patch notes explained. “Ranked will be off in patch 9.22 for the start of Rise of the Elements to make sure that we have any major bugs or balance issues out of the way, but it will return in patch 9.23.”

You can find the official patch notes here along with a rundown of all the major changes below minus some bugfixes.

Player Damage

1-Star by Tier: 1/1/2/2/3 ⇒ 1/1/1/2/3

2-Star by Tier: 2/2/3/4/5 ⇒ 2/2/2/3/4

3-Star by Tier: 3/4/5/6/8 ⇒ 3/3/3/5/8

Base Damage: 1/2/2/3/4/5 ⇒ 3/3/3/4/5/6

Traits

Guardian bonus Armor: 45 ⇒ 40

Hextech Item Disable duration: 7 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

Knight Damage blocked: 15/35/60 ⇒ 15/30/60

Rangers bonus Attack Speed: 25%/70% ⇒ 40%/70%

Sorcerer Ability Power: 40%/100%/175% ⇒ 40%/120%/200%

Champions

Lissandra Starting/Total Mana: 0/85 ⇒ 0/95

Varus Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60

Brand Pyroclasm bounce range: 2 Hexes ⇒ 3 Hexes

Brand Pyroclasm missile speed: Slower ⇒ Faster

Cho’Gath Spell Damage: 175/350/525 ⇒ 200/400/600

Draven Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 65

Pantheon Armor: 80 ⇒ 70

Items

Locket of the Iron Solari duration: 7 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

Redemption Health threshold: 25% ⇒ 30%

Repeating Crossbow Attack Speed and Crit Chance per stack: 20% ⇒ 30%

Spear of Shojin Mana restoration: 15% ⇒ 18%

Trap Claw stun duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

If you don’t have access to the PBE servers, you’ll have to live through those who do as you wait for Set 2 to drop. You can expect that set with all its new champions and changes to release during Patch 9.22.