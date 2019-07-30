Teamfight Tactics Patch Looks to Be Prepping for New Champions

The patch notes for the next Teamfight Tactics update are out, and they sure do look like they’re setting the game mode up for some new champions to be released. We don’t yet know who these champions might be nor do we know when they’ll be released, but some changes made to the breakpoints in the mode’s various classes appear to indicate what types of champions they’ll be.

Riot Games’ patch notes for Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 9.15 were released on Tuesday with the full rundown of everything that’s changing seen here. Individual classes as well as various systems like the carousel stage and how much damage players take from minions and similar units were all changed in the notes for the update that’s releasing soon, but one of the most interesting parts of the notes was the updated class breakpoints.

“We’ve added new breakpoints to a few Classes. For…reasons, just don’t worry about it ok?” Riot’s message about the new class breakpoints read.

Below are all of the changes made to classes in the next update. Out of the four adjustments, only the new Blademaster buff is reachable.

Class Breakpoints

Gunslinger 6 ⇒ Gunslingers have a chance to fire 3 additional attacks.

Brawler 6 ⇒ All Brawlers gain 1200 extra HP

Shapeshifter 6 ⇒ Shapeshifters gain 120% Bonus Health on Transform

Blademaster 9 ⇒ Blademasters have a chance to gain 4 extra attacks. (This one is currently possible, good luck)

Since the Blademaster breakpoint is the only one from the list that anyone can hit in Patch 9.15, it looks like these other changes are indicating that the next few champions will be some combination of Brawlers, Shapeshifters, and Gunslingers. Considering how a champion could have one or more than one of these classes and seeing how we don’t know how many champions are planned for the next few releases, it’s quite difficult to predict which ones might be added.

Golden Spatulas can’t currently create items to fulfil all these requirements for the new breakpoints, so having new champions in the game seems like the most likely outcome. There’s always the chance that more items could be added that would instead be combined with the Golden Spatula to create an item that’ll transform a champion into one of these three classes to help reach these goals, but that’s not nearly as exciting as the idea of new champions being added.

Teamfight Tactics’ patch notes for the next update can be seen here with the update expected to roll out on Wednesday.