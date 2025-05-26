Two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Games Just Got Huge Discounts

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have appeared in a lot of video games. It can be difficult to keep up with every major release featuring the heroes in a half-shell, but things are getting a little bit easier thanks to a big sale that’s currently taking place. Specifically, two TMNT video games have seen temporary price drops across multiple platforms. The games in question are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants. These discounts significantly cut the price on both, with a 50% drop on Splintered Fate and 60% on Wrath of the Mutants.

There is a catch, and it’s that these discounts are not available on every platform. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is $14.99 on Nintendo Switch and Steam, but remains fully priced on PlayStation. Additionally, Wrath of the Mutants is $11.99 on Switch and PlayStation, but remains $29.99 on Steam and Xbox. Nintendo Switch users also get an even better discount if they buy the Splintered Fate + DLC bundle, which costs $16.64 and includes the Casey Jones & The Junkyard Jam content released earlier this year. Steam also has a discount on that bundle, but it’s slightly more expensive, costing $17.69. The discounts can be found at the links below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate– $14.99 on Steam (through June 5th) and Nintendo Switch (through June 3rd)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants– $11.99 on PlayStation (through May 29th) and Nintendo Switch (through June 5th)

splintered fate’s roguelike approach helps it stand out from past tmnt games

PlayStation fans might be a little jealous of the discount on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, but it’s worth noting that the game was just released on PS4 and PS5 last week. Comparatively, the game arrived on Switch last summer, and on Steam back in November. PlayStation Plus subscribers can get a 20% discount on the game though, knocking it down to $23.99 from its normal $29.99. That deal is good through June 3rd.

As far as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games go, Splintered Fate and Wrath of the Mutants are significantly different from one another. Splintered Fate is a roguelike game that has drawn a lot of comparisons to Hades. The game’s art style and storyline also pulls inspiration from the IDW comics. Meanwhile, Wrath of the Mutants is a more traditional TMNT video game. Originally released in arcades back in 2017, Wrath of the Mutants is a beat-em-up based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series from 2012.

One of the biggest complaints about Wrath of the Mutants is that the game simply did not offer enough content for its price point, and was largely forgettable compared to other TMNT games. At $11.99, that might be more forgivable for some fans of the series, especially since it features couch co-op and an arcade experience meant to evoke Konami’s classic Turtles in Time. However, for a few dollars more, Splintered Fate might be the better deal for TMNT fans looking for a fun experience at a discount.

Are you planning to snag either of these games? What's your favorite video game starring the heroes in a half-shell?