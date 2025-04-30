Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Coming to PlayStation and Xbox, Collector’s Edition Revealed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has been available exclusively on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and iOS for a while now, but PlayStation and Xbox users will soon be able to join the party. Super Evil Megacorp announced today that the game will be arriving May 20th digitally on PS4 and PS5, and June 24th on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. For the first time ever, the game will also be getting a physical release, which will arrive August 26th for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox. This will include the recently released Casey Jones DLC, as well as a set of 10 foil cards based on the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The standard physical edition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will retail for $39.99. Diehard fans of the TMNT will be happy to know that Super Evil Megacorp will also be offering a collector’s edition of the game. This includes the game, the cards from the physical edition, a set of dice, a comic, art prints, and more. As of this writing, a price has not been announced for the collector’s edition.

the collector’s edition of splintered fate features a bunch of radical extras

Today’s announcement wasn’t wholly surprising; Super Evil Megacorp has been teasing PlayStation and Xbox versions of Splintered Fate since last August. However, it’s great to finally have a release date for the game on those platforms, and the confirmation of a physical version should make a lot of people happy. In addition to the Casey Jones DLC, all physical versions of Splintered Fate will also be accompanied by “one future, unannounced paid DLC.” At this time, it’s unclear what this DLC will include, but the game’s roadmap specifically mentioned “new playable characters.” One of those obviously turned out to be Casey Jones, and April O’Neil seems like a pretty safe bet.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has often drawn comparisons to Hades. A roguelike game, the title pits the four members of the TMNT against familiar foes like Shredder, Bebop, Rocksteady, and Leatherhead. The game was originally just going to feature online multiplayer, but Super Evil Megacorp decided to add couch co-op ahead of the Switch release due to high demand from fans. Naturally, both of these options will be available on PlayStation and Xbox, as well.

RELATED: New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game Developer Teases “Batman-Style” Take on Leonardo

As of this writing, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate holds a “very positive” rating on Steam. With that audience set to expand significantly next month, it will be interesting to see how TMNT fans on PlayStation and Xbox receive the game. The roguelike approach won’t appeal to fans looking for something close to the classic TMNT arcade games, but those looking for a different experience featuring the characters should be happy to see the game finally released on other platforms.

Do you plan on checking out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate? Are you happy that the game is finally coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!