Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate DLC Makes Fan-Favorite Character Playable

New DLC has been released for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, adding a new narrative, location, and playable character. Joining Leo, Raph, Mike, and Donnie is Casey Jones. The fan-favorite character has become a staple of TMNT media over the years, so it’s not too surprising to see him helping out the heroes in a half-shell. Appropriately enough, the new DLC is titled Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam, because that’s the new location players will be exploring. In the renamed “Punk Yard,” the TMNT and Casey will be taking on the Punk Frogs, who have been repurposing Stockgen robots.

Unsurprisingly, Casey Jones will bring his trademark hockey stick into battle in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. The character’s first ranged attack allows him to pull off a slapshot against his enemies. Throughout the DLC, players will also be able to earn 5 new artifacts. Readers can check out a trailer for the DLC below.

The new DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate should be live on all of the game’s current platforms, including Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Apple Arcade does not sell DLC separately, so the content should be included with a subscription to that platform. However, for everyone else, the DLC will cost $6.99. On the plus side, players can still enjoy the content in online co-op, as long as the host has purchased it.

For those that have yet to purchase Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, it has a pretty significant discount right now on the Nintendo eShop. While the game is normally priced at $29.99, it’s currently 35% off, knocking it down to $19.49. That means TMNT fans can snag both the main game and Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam DLC for less than the normal asking price! The base game has the same discount on Steam right now, but the deal is a little sweeter, as there’s also a bundle with the game and DLC priced at $22.64. Unfortunately, both the base game and DLC are full price on the Epic Games Store.

Last August, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate developer Super Evil Megacorp released a roadmap for the game, offering several hints about what to expect in 2024 and 2025. That roadmap explicitly noted that multiple DLC characters were in the works, as well as new levels, enemies, and stories. Hopefully that means Casey Jones is just the first of many! There are a lot of great TMNT characters that could still be added, including favorites like April O’Neil, Mondo Gecko, and Mona Lisa. Those characters have shown up in Shredder’s Revenge, and it would be nice to see them playable in Splintered Fate as well!

Are you planning to check out the DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate? Which DLC characters would you still like to see added?