Tekken 8 Reveals 4 New Characters

With Tekken 8 finally set to launch on January 26, developer Bandai Namco is in the final stages of revealing the full roster. Today, the team dropped four new character announcements and will announce two more next month. The latest character announcement includes fighters from across the franchise's long history. Bandai Namco even saved a big Tekken 1 announcement to celebrate the Halloween season. That said, the most exciting addition might be the return of Devil Jin, who long-time fans will remember is Jin Kazama's devil form that was introduced in Tekken 3 before being made playable in Tekken 5. Now, he's in Tekken 8 and ready to unleash his power on enemy fighters.

The characters were revealed by IGN in a new video. Lee Chaolan is the character hinted at above. The CEO of Violet Systems would probably rather be flying kites, but he's once again back in the fray. That's to be expected because he's been in every Tekken outside of Tekken 3. It's still good to see him finally confirmed. Fans will also be happy to see Tekken 6's Zafina back on the roster. The astrologist was a DLC character in Tekken 7, but she'll be involved from day one in Tekken 8. The final new announcement is Alisa, who was also introduced in Tekken 6 and is a former protector of Jin Kazama. With the roster almost complete, let's take a look at all of the characters coming to Tekken 8.

Every Character in Tekken 8

As of this writing, the Tekken 8 is 30 characters deep. That means fans are going to have a ton of variety when they jump into the fighter early next year. Here are all of the fighters we know will be in Tekken 8 at launch:

Jin Kazama

Kazuya Mishima/Devil Kazuya

Jun Kazama

Lars Alexandersson

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

King

Jack-8

Nina Williams

Ling Xiaoyu

Leroy Smith

Asuka Kazama

Lili De Rochefort

Hwoarang

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Raven

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo

Yoshimitsu

Steve Fox

Sergei Dragunov

Leo Kliesen

Kuma

Shaheen

Feng Wei

Panda

Zafina

Lee Chaolan

Alisa Bosconovitch

Devil Jin

Two more characters are set to be announced next month. Unlike this most recent drop, these characters will be announced one at a time. The first character is scheduled to be revealed on November 2, and the other will come on November 12. There are also four more characters coming as part of the Season 1 DLC Cast, but Bandai Namco hasn't given any hints as to when those characters will be revealed. Most likely, fans will need to wait until January to hear about the first one but don't rule out a surprise announcement at an event like The Game Awards in December.

Tekken 8 launches on January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.