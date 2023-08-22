Tekken 8 Release Date Leaks Online

The release date for Bandai Namco's upcoming fighting game Tekken 8 seems to have leaked online ahead of a formal announcement. Over the course of 2023, Bandai Namco has slowly been unveiling new characters and features that will be seen in the next mainline Tekken installment. And while some fans have been hoping that Tekken 8 would arrive before the end of the year, it instead seems like the first month of 2024 will be the month that the game is let loose.

Shared by @ALumia_Italia on X (or Twitter), a new leak tied to the Microsoft Store has indicated that Tekken 8 will release next year on January 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As for the manner in which this info has come about, @ALumia_Italia said that they merely saw the date appear on the game's store page on the Microsoft Store. Since that time, the listing has been removed, which indicates that this info likely went live a little bit in advance of a proper reveal.

Tekken 8: January 26, 2024 pic.twitter.com/C5B7igLhMZ — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) August 22, 2023

In all likelihood, this launch date for Tekken 8 could be unveiled in an official capacity within the coming hours. The reason for this is because Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase will soon be taking place. This event is one that will feature new information on a variety of different games that are slated to release in the future. Although Tekken 8 isn't confirmed to appear during the stream just yet, it wouldn't be a shock to see Bandai Namco have a new trailer to share. If this does end up coming to fruition, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as the day progresses.

