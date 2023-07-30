Tekken 8's Roster Leaks After Network Test Datamine

Tekken 8 kicked off its Closed Network Test about a week ago, giving players lucky enough to be selected the chance to try the game out early and let developer Bandai Namco test its servers ahead of the full release. However, with the code now in players' hands, a few of them decided to dig into it and see if they could find a full character roster. Using Cheat Engine, they were able to datamine what appears to be a partial list of characters, as a few mainstays aren't currently included.

The list was first spotted by VGC, who found it popping up on various Tekken community Discords. Of course, several of the characters on the list were previously officially confirmed, as Bandai Namco has already given fans the lowdown on 16 members of the roster. However, there are six new characters in this leak, though many assume this is just the beginning of Tekken 8's roster as long-time mainstays like Kuma have yet to pop up. Here is the full list of characters in the leak with a note for characters that are officially confirmed:

Paul Phoenix (Confirmed)

Marshall Law (Confirmed)

King (Confirmed)

Hwoarang (Confirmed)

Ling Xiaoyu (Confirmed)

Jin Kazama (Confirmed)

Bryan Fury (Confirmed)

Lili (Confirmed)

Lars Alexandersson (Confirmed)

Claudio Serafino (Confirmed)

Nina Williams (Confirmed)

Leroy Smith (Confirmed)

Kazuya Mishima (Confirmed)

Jack-8 (Confirmed)

Asuka Kazama (Confirmed)

Jun Kazama (Confirmed)

Yoshimitsu

Shaheen

Raven (Default Type A)

Zafine (Default Type A)

Steve (Default Type A)

Alisa (Default Type A)

Unfortunately, even though the Closed Network Test has been released, we still don't know exactly when Tekken 8 will launch. The game was announced during a State of Play stream in September of last year, and with the CNT hitting this summer, we might see a launch this fall. If that turns out to be the case, this could be one of the best years in the history of fighting games with Mortal Kombat 1 set to drop in September and Street Fighter 6 coming out earlier this year. There's also the potential for Riot's Project L to come out this year, though that will likely be pushed back to 2024.