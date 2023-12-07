Tekken 8's Season 1 DLC Fighter List May Have Leaked

Tekken 8 recently wrapped up its launch roster by announcing Reina last month, but developer Bandai Namco has already revealed that it will include at least four more fighters through its first season of DLC content. Currently, the team hasn't given any official word on which characters are going to be a part of the Season 1 pass, though that info was likely due to come soon for at least the first character as Bandai Namco will want to use it to build more hype around the launch date. However, it looks like the full cast of Tekken 8's DLC fighters may have leaked a bit early.

The leak comes from Reddit where u/JanFromPoland shared a photo on the Tekken subreddit that is reportedly a picture of the German PSN page for Tekken 8. It claims that the four fighters coming as DLC will be Roger, Xiao Meng, Armor King, and Eddy Gordo. As far as anyone can tell, Xiao Meng is a completely new character for the franchise, making it impossible to guess what they will play like, but the other characters have already appeared in previous Tekken games.

Roger is likely the most famous, given that he's a boxing kangaroo. That said, the leak doesn't make it clear if this is Roger Sr. or his son, but the latter was most recently playable in Tekken 6, so it would make sense for him to pop back up here. Like King, Armor King is a pro wrestler. Two brothers have held the mantle, though this will again probably be the younger Armor King who was last seen in Tekken 7. Finally, Eddy Gordo has been involved in just about every Tekken game since Tekken 3, making it a bit of a surprise that he was held back for DLC. That said, his flashy style will likely be worth the wait for long-time Tekken fans.

Tekken 8 Full Roster

Hopefully, we'll learn more specifics about the DLC roster at The Game Awards. After all, we already know that Tekken 8's executive producer Katsuhiro Harada is in town for the event. Either way, here is the complete day-one roster:

Jin Kazama

Kazuya Mishima/Devil Kazuya

Jun Kazama

Lars Alexandersson

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

King

Jack-8 (New)

Nina Williams

Ling Xiaoyu

Leroy Smith

Asuka Kazama

Lili De Rochefort

Hwoarang

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Raven

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo (New)

Yoshimitsu

Steve Fox

Sergei Dragunov

Leo Kliesen

Kuma

Shaheen

Feng Wei

Panda

Zafina

Lee Chaolan

Alisa Bosconovitch

Devil Jin

Victor Chevalier (New)

Reina (New)

What is the Release Date for Tekken 8?

Tekken 8 launches on January, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Now that the full roster is available, we'll probably hear about the first DLC character within the next few weeks. After all, the team will want to keep the hype at its maximum while selling as many copies as possible. If they announce a fan-favorite fighter as part of the post-launch campaign, that'll keep the excitement rolling long past the initial launch.