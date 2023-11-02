Tekken 8 Reveals Suave, French Newcomer Victor Chevalier

On Halloween, Tekken 8 developer Bandai Namco revealed four new fighters: Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, and Devil Jin. The team also noted that it would be revealing the roster's penultimate character on November 2, and today it followed through on that promise. However, unlike all of the fighters announced a few days ago, today's Tekken 8 reveal features a fighter who is making their franchise debut. Victor Chevalier might look like an elder statesman, but his fighting ability will leave his foes in the hospital.

Who is Victor Chevalier in Tekken 8?

Since Victor is a new character for the franchise, there's not a ton of information for him yet. That said, we do know a few fun facts. The most important is that he is the founder of the Raven Force, meaning he's Raven's mentor and superior officer. Bandai Namco also says that Victor "descended from a lineage of distinguished knights, we a dream to rescue those in need. He followed in the footsteps of his father and enlisted in the French Navy." So, he's a military man through and through.

On top of that, Victor is an incredibly fashionable man, dressing in one of the finest suits you'll see in his reveal trailer. He also employs an advanced sword, a gun, dual knives, and some type of special ops sunglasses. In fact, his moveset uses several moves where he blips out of existence, meaning those glasses might have a form of camouflage in them. In short, Victor seems like the kind of fighter who will take some getting used to, but once you understand his kit, he should be a pain to play against.

Every Character in Tekken 8

With Victor in the mix, Tekken 8 is up to 31 total fighters. That's a big roster, and it can be tough to remember everyone that's coming to the party. Below, you'll find a list of every announced fighter so far:

Jin Kazama

Kazuya Mishima/Devil Kazuya

Jun Kazama

Lars Alexandersson

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

King

Jack-8

Nina Williams

Ling Xiaoyu

Leroy Smith

Asuka Kazama

Lili De Rochefort

Hwoarang

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Raven

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo

Yoshimitsu

Steve Fox

Sergei Dragunov

Leo Kliesen

Kuma

Shaheen

Feng Wei

Panda

Zafina

Lee Chaolan

Alisa Bosconovitch

Devil Jin

As mentioned, there is one more fighter still to be revealed. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait longer than two days between character drops this time. The final fighter will be announced on November 12. We haven't gotten many hints about who it might be, but there is one popular fighter who hasn't appeared yet. Obviously, as of Tekken 7, Heihachi Mishima is dead, but he's appeared in every game since the first one. Bandai Namco might be saving something off-the-wall like zombie Heihachi for the final announcement. He, of course, might be a DLC character, but it would definitely make sense for Bandai Namco to finish out the roster with one of the franchise's most famous fighters.

Tekken 8 launches on January 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.