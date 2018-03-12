Tennis World Tour is Bringing Tennis Games Back This May

Remember tennis games? I sure do. I also have noticed they have been strangely missing this console generation. But not anymore.

Publisher Bigben Interactive and developer Breakpoint have announced that tennis games will officially be back starting this May, when their new tennis game, Tennis World Tour, releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.

Pitched as a spiritual successor to the well-adored Top Spin 4 from 2K Games in 2011, Tennis World Tour notably features an experienced team that not only has worked on the Top Spin license in the past, but has a deep appreciation and love for the sport.

According to the game’s Game Designer, Pierre André, the team has wanted to create a new tennis game for years, but felt the technology just wasn’t quite there. However, now, given recent technical evolutions it can finally create the ultra-realistic simulation it has “been dreaming of.”

Meanwhile, Benoît Clerc, the director of video games at Bigben Interactive, notes that this will be a tennis game most importantly for tennis fans, featuring a level of quality and amount of content to ensure it satiates fans of the forgotten sub-genre of sports games.

As for the game’s roster, Tennis World Tour will include 30 stars from men and women’s tennis, including the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, John Isner, Angelique Kerber, Garbiñe Muguruza, and Gaël Monfils.

In addition to providing a release date, the pair also revealed the game’s cover art, which features the Swiss legend Roger Federer front and center. As for the secondary cover athletes, these will fluctuate depending on where you’re buying the game. Put more simply, if you’re in France, you will have French tennis stars adorning your cover, meanwhile, if you’re in the United States, you will have American players.

Further, Bigben has also published a new developer diary (which is featured at the top of the article) from Breakpoint, which dives into how good animations are an essential core element to making a tennis game. It also shows off the team performing motion capture, in order to ensure said animation quality is sufficient.

Tennis World Tour is slated to launch for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on May 22nd.