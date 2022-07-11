Terminator 2: Judgement Day Arcade1Up Cabinets Are 43% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgement Day from director James Cameron and star Arnold Schwarzenegger was a hit in the theaters, but it was also a hit in the arcades thanks to Midway's T2 rail shooter. Now you can bring this iconic arcade game home with Arcade1Up's cabinet for $400 – a price that's a lot easier to swallow than the $700 it went for at launch this past February. You can grab it with the 43% discount here on Amazon and here at Best Buy while it lasts. Additional Arcade1Up deals can also be found here at Best Buy, which ties into their huge Black Friday in July sale that runs from July 11th to July 13th. The Arcade1Up collection includes discounts on Ridge Racer, The Simpsons, TMNT: Turtles in Time.

The Terminator 2 Arcade1Up cabinet features the same gameplay you remember, complete with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Patrick, and Eddie Furlong reprising their respective roles in digitized footage. However, the new cabinet has been upgraded with exclusive behind the scenes footage, wired red and blue guns with force feedback, and a Wi-Fi-enabled leaderboard. You can see it in action in the video above. The official list of features and specs can be found below.

Games included:

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Behind the Scenes footage

Features:

WIFI-Leaderboard

Two Guns with force feedback

Light-Up Marquee

Riser

Specifications: