Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Is On: Includes a PS5 Restock

Amazon's Prime Day has grown into one of the biggest shopping events of the year, so it's no surprise that other retailers are trying to get in on the action with their own events. Best Buy is no exception with their Black Friday in July sale, and it will offer Totaltech members the chance to really flex their benefits – including a golden opportunity to score a PlayStation 5 console.

Amazon's Prime Day event for 2022 kicks off on July 12th and runs through the 13th. Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale begins today July 11th and runs through the 13th. However, Best Buy Totaltech members (signup) were able to shop the deals starting on July 10th, and continue shopping featured deals through July 17. Totaltech members will also be invited to an exclusive PS5 restock opportunity that will take place at 9am PT, 12pm ET on July 12th, and there's a good chance that this restock will be bigger than most. You can keep tabs on Best Buy's PlayStation 5 stock here. Xbox Series X stock can be found here.

If you would like to take advantage of these perks, you can sign up for a Best Totaltech membership right here. It runs $199.99 annually, and offers additional benefits like free Geek Squad tech support, free 2-day delivery and standard installation, up to 24 months of product protection and more. As for what to expect from the Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy has offered a preview of some of the deals that will be up for grabs: