Terminator: Resistance - Complete Edition Coming to Xbox

Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition has been announced for Xbox Series X|S, and will be releasing on October 27th. The bundle will include an enhanced version of Terminator: Resistance alongside the game's Infiltrator mode, and the Annihilation Line Narrative expansion. The enhanced version of Terminator: Resistance has been optimized for the Xbox Series X|S, and those that already own the Xbox One version will be happy to know that a free upgrade will be offered on September 27th. This will also include the Infiltrator mode, and a discounted price of $14.49 will be offered for the rest of the features on the Microsoft Store.

A trailer for Terminator Resistance – Complete Edition can be found below.

The free upgrade will not be available to those who owned the game physically on Xbox One, but own an Xbox Series S. Fans that prefer physical game releases will be happy to know that Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition will be offered physically in both a standard and collector's edition. Like the version that released on PlayStation 5, the collector's edition will include a SteelBook, a mini hardcover comic from Dark Horse, five postcards, and a collector's box. As of this writing, pricing for the standard and collector's editions has not been revealed, and it does not appear that retailers have begun taking pre-orders. However, with the game set to release in October, we should know more in the coming weeks!

Terminator: Resistance first released back in 2019. The game puts players in the role of series newcomer Jacob Rivers. Rivers is a member of John Connor's resistance, and the game follows his attempts to bring down Skynet. Annihilation Line similarly follows Rivers, but the Infiltrator mode puts players in the role of a T-800 sent to kill a member of the resistance. Having two very different modes should give Terminator fans a lot of variety, especially those that never played the original version of Resistance!

Were you a fan of Terminator: Resistance when it first released? Do you plan on checking out the game's complete edition? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!