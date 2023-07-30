Fortnite Reveals New Terminator Skin

The T-800 is officially in Fortnite. Saturday night, the beloved battle royale launched its latest collaboration with The Terminator franchise, allowing gamers to claim victory in spectacular science-fiction fashion. While the character has been added as a skin in the game before, that was the T-800's full self with no human disguise attached. This time around, the T-800 is donning the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger, a classic unmistakable look for many.

"He needs your Back Bling, your Pickaxe and the keys to your Battle Bus. You can find Terminator in the shop, now!" the official Fortnite account tweeted Saturday night.

Will there be more Terminator movies?

Though Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) didn't win many hearts at the box office, it received generally positive reviews from critics and those movie-goers that went to theaters to see it. Though it has yet to be pushed into development, James Cameron said as recently as this May he's started to write another entry in the franchise.

Still, Cameron said in a Deadline interview last year he thought the filmmakers behind Dark Fate got a bit too "high on their own supply" while making the movie.

"And then Tim wanted Linda. I think what happened is I think the movie could have survived having Linda in it, I think it could have survived having Arnold in it, but when you put Linda and Arnold in it and then, you know, she's 60-something, he's 70-something, all of a sudden it wasn't your Terminator movie, it wasn't even your dad's Terminator movie, it was your granddad's Terminator movie," Cameron expressed. "And we didn't see that. We loved it, we thought it was cool, you know, that we were making this sort of direct sequel to a movie that came out in 1991. And young moviegoing audiences weren't born. They wouldn't even have been born for another 10 years."

He added, "So, it was just our own myopia. We kind of got a little high on our own supply, and I think that's the lesson there."

Terminator: Dark Fate is now streaming on Hulu.