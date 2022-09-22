Terraria 1.4.4 Update Finally Gets Release Date

The next major update for the ever-popular sandbox game Terraria finally has a release date. First launched all the way back in 2011, developer Re-Logic has continued to support Terraria for over a decade in the form of new patches and ports. And while it seems likely that this support won't be coming to a conclusion any time soon, the game's long-awaited next major patch is now only a few days out from arrival.

In a new message shared via the official Terraria Twitter account, Re-Logic announced that its 1.4.4 update for the game is poised to launch next week on September 28th. Re-Logic stressed that this date is tentative and could be changed if any new issues happen to come up. That being said, assuming that nothing else happens between now and next week, the update should roll out simultaneously for all platforms which includes PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

Fantastic news Terrarians! All platforms have officially been submitted! Barring any issues our tentative release date is September 28th! pic.twitter.com/UMmLw7uPEb — Terraria (@Terraria_Logic) September 21, 2022

As a whole, this new 1.4.4 update for Terraria is officially titled "Labor of Love" and should be adding quite a few new features to the game. Per usual with patches of this nature, Re-Logic is going to make a number of balance changes and other small gameplay tweaks to Terraria. In addition to this, patch 1.4.4 will also add a vast number of new items to the game. While every accessory that will be coming to Terraria with this update isn't currently known, some of the new additions include an updated mine kart, new potions, and some other new gear associated with cosmetics. Terraria update 1.4.4 shouldn't drastically change the core of the game, but it should bring some much-appreciated quality of life improvements that longtime fans will surely appreciate.

