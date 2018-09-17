‘Tetris Effect’ Gets a Release Date

Earlier this year, we reported on the news that Enhance Games, the same folks that brought us Rez Infinite for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, was hard at work on a new version of Tetris, one that would visualize the classic Russian puzzle game like never before. And now we know exactly when we’ll be able to get our hands on it.

The publisher confirmed today that it will release Tetris Effect will launch for PlayStation 4 on November 9.

Here’s the official synopsis for the game, which you can see more of in the trailer above:

Named after a real-world phenomenon where players’ brains are so engrossed that images of the iconic falling Tetrimino blocks (i.e. the Tetris playing pieces) linger in their vision, thoughts, and even dreams, Tetris Effect amplifies this magical feeling of total immersion by surrounding you with fantastic, fully three-dimensional worlds that react and evolve based on how you play. Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects—everything, down to the Tetris pieces themselves, pulse, dance, shimmer, and explode in perfect sync with how you’re playing.

From deep beneath the ocean to the furthest reaches of outer space and everywhere between, Tetris Effect’s 30-plus stages take players on a wondrous, emotional journey through the universe. The core of the game is still Tetris—one of the most popular puzzle games of all time—but like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before.

Play it on either a PS4 and standard display, or up to 4K and 60fps on a PS4 Pro, or optionally in mind-blowing 3D via PS VR!

Get in the Zone – Includes the all-new “Zone” mechanic, where players can stop time (and Tetriminos falling) by entering “the Zone” and either get out of a sticky situation that could otherwise lead to “Game Over,” or rack up extra line clears for bonus rewards.

