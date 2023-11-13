The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Ending Controversial Leatherface Requirement

When it comes to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Leatherface has long been the star of the show, but some fans of the game aren't as fond of the killer. As it currently stands, a match cannot start unless someone is playing as the villain. However, that requirement will soon be changing. During a recent Twitch Q&A, Gun Media president and CEO Wes Keltner revealed that by the end of November, Leatherface will no longer be a requirement to start a match. Keltner and Matt Szep were quick to note that there will be "growing pains" as a result of this change, and some players might realize that they may have taken the villain for granted. However, if it works out as planned, players will have more freedom to choose the character that they want.

It will be interesting to see what impact this change will have on the game, and how many matches will still see Leatherface appearing. On one hand, it's hard to imagine the game without the killer, but on the other hand, the change could offer players a lot more freedom. One of the biggest highlights of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is that the game does not put all the pressure on one killer, as there are three Family members that appear in each match. In matches that don't have Leatherface in them, those players are going to have to pick up the slack in order to keep things competitive.

Texas Chain Saw Toilet Flushers

(Photo: Gun Media)

According to a new statistic shared by Gun Media, 644,120 toilets were flushed during matches over the last month. Apparently, the "top culprits" that have been doing this in the game are those that play Hitchhiker on the Family side and Leland on the Victim side. It's a bizarre statistic, but as the game's developers note, it's actually a good way of causing a distraction!

After sharing the statistic on the game's official Twitter account, several players chimed in to offer possible explanations. Some players have used the toilet just for fun, with some admitting to doing it several times in one play session. However, others have found that it's easy to accidentally trigger the toilet while going through crawl space on the gas station map. In fact, many players took the opportunity to air their frustrations with that particular map design. It's unclear if the developers might change it in the future, but players should be aware of the risk that crawl space represents!

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Future Content

Last month saw new content added to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in the form of new skins for the game's cast, and a special Leatherface design created by Greg Nicotero. Last week, the developers also revealed that there are currently more than 250 fixes in testing, including the removal of the cutscene that plays when Grandpa awakens; this will soon be replaced with a simple banner notifying players. Readers can learn more about these changes right here.

