The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Reveals Nicotero Leatherface Price and Release Date

Halloween is just around the corner, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre players will be able to celebrate with a bunch of new in-game skins. The biggest of these is a new take on Leatherface designed by horror legend Greg Nicotero. The design was revealed late last month, and is considered "premium content." As such, those that want to change the villain's design will be paying $15.99. The skin will be arriving on October 24th, alongside several other bundles. These include options for all of the game's victims as well as the members of the family. Options include:

Nictotero Leatherface- $15.99

Ana Outfit Pack- $4.99

Connie Outfit Pack- $4.99

Julie Outfit Pack- $4.99

Leland Outfit Pack- $4.99

Sonny Outfit Pack- $4.99

Outfit Pack Bundle (Ana, Connie, Julie, Leland, and Sonny)- $19.99

Bloody Family- $4.99

The Bloody Family bundle offers a cheaper alternate outfit for Leatherface, as well as the other members of the family. Each of the victim outfit packs includes seven different looks for the characters, and the outfit pack bundle saves players $5 by purchasing them all together.

The Future of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Following today's announcement on Twitter, one fan asked Gun Media to continue supporting The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and to "not let it die." The game's official Twitter account enthusiastically noted that the developers are "here for the long haul. Good times ahead." After the collapse of Friday the 13th: The Game, it's understandable that some people would be worried about a similar situation with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. However, the scenarios are very different, as there aren't any complicated rights issues surrounding the ownership of the Texas Chainsaw franchise the way there are with Friday the 13th. If players continue to show their enthusiasm and support, it's possible we could see the game thrive for a long time to come.

In addition to updates like new skins, players can also look forward to new maps in the coming months. However, unlike the skins, maps will be added as free content.

Nicotero Leatherface

While Greg Nicotero has previously worked on films in the Texas Chainsaw franchise, his Leatherface design is wholly-new, and has not appeared before. Gun Media only has the rights to the first movie in the series, so fans shouldn't expect to see anything from movies like Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3 or Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation. It's possible that could change in the future, but for now, it seems Gun Media will instead create totally new content rather than trying to work around the legal red tape. If Nicotero Leatherface proves popular enough, it will be interesting to see if the game's developers enlist other masters of horror to create some new designs!

