Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Update Removes Grandpa's Cutscene, Nerfs the Cook

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre creators Sumo Nottingham and Gun Interactive shared an early look at what's coming in the game's next update, and like some of the past updates that have looked to quicken the pace of matches, this one does something similar. This particular update removes Grandpa's cutscene, the one that plays whenever The Family's patriarch is stirred from his slumber by noise from The Victims. The same update also takes a look at another member of The Family, the Cook, by nerfing his Victim-detecting ability among other changes all detailed in the latest edition of The Muerto Times.

The update itself is not yet out, and the full patch notes that'll be released later will give a better idea of what, exactly, is changing. It sounds like a lot will be changing, too, be it in this update or in several future ones over time considering how Sumo Nottingham said that it's looking into over 250 different issues with the game.

And so far, it seems as though the community is receiving the early patch notes pretty well. The Grandpa change in particular is one that makes sense -- the character waking up is a key part of every game, so having a cutscene to signify it happening every single time is something that quickly gets old.

While we wait for the patch notes and the update itself, below is a broad list of some of the more pressing topics that are being looked at for the next Texas Chain Saw Massacre update:

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Patch Notes Preview

Grandpa awakened cutscene has been replaced with a simple banner notification.

Grandpa perks unequjipping match to match is a fix in testing.

Saboteur perk now accurately affects the fuse box as well as the generator.

Ability use to instantly exploit the valve closing mechanic is being addressed.

Fix in testing for a bug that made the footprints disappear for Johnny almost instantly.

If a full lobby has 5 out of 7 Victims Ready, the match timer drops to 30 seconds.

The blood trails left behind by Victims will now match the console version on PC as well.

Security Pins perk now only affects the Cook's locks.

Turning off the valve will now repressurize the tank.

A particularly tricky valve tank will be relocated upstairs for better visibility.

The Smoke House door on the Gas Station map is being reworked.

Crouch walking will now hide you from the Cook's Seek ability, and the duration of outlines due to detection have been fixed.

Tourniquet perk is being fixed and will no longer completely remove bleed out effects.

Testing out a toggle for the auto crouch so players can choose to turn it off.

No Sell will now more accurately affect overhead chainsaw attacks from Leatherface.

That's just a preview of what's to come and shouldn't be taken as a comprehensive list, so look for that more detailed set of patch notes to be released soon alongside the update itself.