The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reaches Impressive Player Count

It's been one month since The Texas Chain Saw Massacre released, and it seems to have found a significant amount of success in its first four weeks. According to the game's official Twitter account, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has seen more than 4 million players in its debut month. That's an impressive number, and it would be interesting to know where the majority of players are coming from; it's possible those numbers saw a big boost from Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, Gun Media has not offered any additional information, but it's a very good sign for the game's future.

The Tweet from the game's official Twitter account can be found below.

Survival Horror

These early numbers are very impressive, and it will be interesting to see if The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can thrive in the long term. Similar asymmetric horror games have historically struggled in that regard. This week, Saber Interactive announced that it will not be releasing new content for Evil Dead: The Game. Meanwhile, Gun Media's own Friday the 13th: The Game will be delisted from digital storefronts later this year. It's still unclear what happened with Evil Dead, but legal issues are the reason Friday the 13th went under. Gun Media has already stated that we won't see a similar situation with Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but no online game can last if players don't stay invested. Hopefully the game will continue to attract players!

New Content

(Photo: Gun Media)

One way that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can continue to attract players is through new content, including new maps and characters. While that would seem to be the plan for the future, Gun Media confirmed in the comments to the Tweet above that the team's current focus is on bug fixes and additional language options. Since the game is only four weeks old, it makes more sense to focus on polishing up the existing content, rather than adding new options.

One thing players should not expect to see is content based on other movies in the series. At this time, Gun Media only has the rights to the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre film. Earlier this year, Gun Media CEO and president Wes Keltner addressed the possibility of adding content based on other movies. While he did not completely shut the door on the possibility, he was quick to note that the company currently only has the rights to the 1974 film. That might come as a disappointment to anyone that wants to see content based on sequels like Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation. However, Keltner did note that the game's success could open more doors, and potentially get more companies interested in licensing out content. It might be a while before we see if the game is successful enough to pull that off, but things seem to be off to a strong start!

Are you one of the 4 million players that have tried The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Have you been enjoying the game so far? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!