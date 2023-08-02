Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Livestream Announced

The release date for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is coming quick, and publisher Gun Media has announced the first ever livestream of the game. The stream will take place on Thursday, August 3rd at 3 p.m. ET. The developers will use the opportunity to cover "all things Metagame." Streamers will be able to do watch parties for the event, though anyone interested in catching the stream directly can do so at Gun Media's Twitch channel. Unfortunately, there have been no details provided on how long the stream will last, so Texas Chain Saw fans will just have to tune in to find out!

A promo image for the event can be found below. Readers interested in watching the stream can find Gun Media's Twitch channel right here.

(Photo: Gun Media)

In The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, players are cast in the role of either one of the game's killers or its would-be survivors. In the films that inspired the game, Leatherface is the primary antagonist, but the scariest thing about him is that he isn't alone; his family members are a major part of the threat. That dynamic provides The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with its biggest hook, as there are always three killers chasing victims, as opposed to just one. As others have pointed out, this could also make things less lopsided than other asymmetric horror games; in Friday the 13: The Game, if an inexperienced player controlled Jason, it could make for a less exciting experience for everyone.

It will be interesting to see this dynamic play out during the stream, and how the game is shaping up overall. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is releasing August 18th, and the stream could help to win over anyone still on the fence about trying out the game. Online games tend to live and die based on how many players they can attract and keep invested, so hopefully Gun Media has something fun to showcase tomorrow!

Do you plan on watching The Texas Chain Saw Massacre livestream? Are you still on the fence about the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!