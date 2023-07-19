The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Reveals “LoFi LeatherFace” YouTube Channel

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game is less than a month from release, and when it drops, players can expect an experience that won’t be very relaxing. In stark contrast to the gameplay itself, Gun Media has created a “LoFi Leatherface” channel on YouTube, offering “beats for the whole family.” The music is quite chill, and it’s all set to an animation of Leatherface chopping meat in the kitchen. The whole thing is pretty unusual, but the music is mellow, and it’s just the thing for those looking to unwind.

Readers planning to check out the LoFi Leatherface stream for themselves can do so in the video below.

Interestingly enough, Gun Media is not the only publisher offering a LoFi music experience centered around an M-rated game! Yesterday, a similar channel based on Diablo IV was launched by Blizzard, offering “beats to end the world to.” The concept prompted Gun Media CEO Wes Keltner to share it on Twitter, stating “what a cool idea…” alongside a disappointed emoji. Keltner went on to note that the LoFi Leatherface channel soft launched back in April. It’s unclear whether anyone at Blizzard was aware of the LoFi Leatherface concept, or if the whole thing just happens to be a coincidence.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be releasing August 18th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with a day one arrival on Xbox Game Pass. Like Gun Media’s Friday the 13th: The Game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game. As anyone that has ever seen The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can attest, the scariest thing about the movie is that the survivors don’t just have one killer to worry about, but actually a whole family of them. That fact will be reflected in the game, where there will be four survivors and three killers in each match. In addition to Leatherface, the killers will include the Cook, the Hitchhiker, and two newcomers.

