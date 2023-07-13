The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Gets a Brutal New Gameplay Trailer

Next month, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will release, offering a new take on the asymmetrical multiplayer horror genre. Unlike Gun Media's Friday the 13th: The Game, the publisher's next game is 3v4, with four survivors being stalked by three killers. A new trailer for the game has now dropped, and it showcases just how brutal things will get when each killer manages to locate a survivor. Like the series itself, the trailer isn't for the squeamish, as we can see plenty of deaths as each killer catches up with their prey!

The new trailer for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can be found embedded below.

Just a little farther...



Coming August 18th, experience the next evolution in asymmetrical horror with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.



A dangerously unique 3v4 game of cat and mouse, available for pre-order now. pic.twitter.com/aLOGFsHqfj — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) July 11, 2023

It will be interesting to see if The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can surpass previous games in the genre. The idea of having multiple killers is a really interesting one, and should provide a lot more tension than Friday the 13th. A lackluster killer in Friday the 13th can really hurt the overall experience, making things far too easy. Having three villains could allow the other two players to carry the weight a bit for those less experienced, making things a bit more even. It's also very fitting to the source material, as the survivors in the films had more to deal with than just Leatherface!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is set to release August 18th on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is getting a day one release on Xbox Game Pass, which should help to build a wide audience right from the start. With Friday the 13th: The Game starting to reach the end of its lifespan, Texas Chain Saw couldn't be coming at a better time, either; Gun Media released a final update for the Jason Vorhees game earlier this month. It remains to be seen whether a different horror franchise will be able to connect with that same audience, but horror fans have just over a month to go to find out!

How do you feel about The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Do you plan on checking out the horror game next month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!