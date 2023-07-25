Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Reveals Helpful Feature for Streamers

When The Texas Chain Saw Massacre releases next month, streamers on platforms like Twitch and YouTube won't have to worry about DMCA takedowns. Gun Media CEO Wes Keltner has revealed that the publisher has taken extra steps to ensure that the licensed music can be streamed with the game. This has not been the case for a lot of video games over the years, leading to headaches for streamers. Considering the multiplayer nature of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, it's a smart move, as the game will likely hold a lot of appeal to the streaming community.

"As we approach the launch of [The Texas Chain Saw Massacre] I wanted to remind you that the ULA that comes with the game includes music licensing language that protects content creators. What this means is we are granting you the right to STREAM EVERYTHING including the music within the game," Keltner wrote on Twitter. "While there's never a 100% fix to DMCA, this is a few steps in the right direction IMO. It's not perfect, but it was worth the legal fees to get this included. I hope other companies follow. Be the change."

Unsurprisingly, Keltner's comments were well-received by streamers! The move will make it much easier for players to stream Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and that could be a huge benefit to Gun Media as well. Horror games like Phasmophobia have found bigger audiences thanks to streamers on Twitch, so it makes sense for developers and publishers to embrace the model as much as possible. While Keltner mentioned that it cost Gun Media more in legal fees, more streamers playing the game could lead to more viewers deciding to purchase Texas Chain Saw Massacre for themselves!

Releasing on August 18th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows a model somewhat similar to Friday The 13th: The Game. However, this time around, the game features a 3v4 model, with three killers and four would-be survivors. The game will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

How do you feel about this move for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Do you think it will lead to greater interest in the game?