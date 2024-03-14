The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Release Dates for New Content, Including Next Victim

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre players have new content to look forward to this month, and some of it will be available today. Starting things off is the Danny's Outfit Pack. The content should have been made available at 2 p.m. ET in the game's shop for $4.99. That price includes 7 different skins for the survivor, which is similar to what we've seen offered for other playable characters in the past. The cosmetics aren't anything too major; basically, buyers are just different shirt and pant combinations, including some tie-dye options.

Images of the new Outfit Pack can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Tamper in some new styles with Danny’s Outfit Pack releasing on Thursday, March 14th. pic.twitter.com/u28q4JU7fl — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) March 11, 2024

In addition to the new Outfit Pack, players can look forward to the addition of a new Victim later this month. Virginia was revealed last week, but Gun Media offered no information about when she would be made available. Today, the publisher revealed that she'll be added to the game on March 28th. That's the same day that the game's new map is being added, which is The Mill. The key difference, of course, is that The Mill will be available free to all players, while Virginia will only be available to those that pay to add her to the game. Virginia will cost $9.99

Who is Virginia?

The next playable Victim headed to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Virginia is fairly unique compared to the rest of the cast. The character is described by Gun Media as "a grief-stricken mother who cannot get over the disappearance of her son Jesse." A former nurse, Virginia has some unique abilities that can be used in order to survive and escape the members of the Slaughter Family. Notably, she can create concoctions using items that appear on Sissy's poison tables. These potions can be used to blind the Killers, and poison buckets of blood found on the maps. That could quickly prove helpful, and she could end up being a popular addition to the game!

Virginia will be voiced in the game by horror icon Barbara Crampton. Crampton has appeared in a number of horror movies over the years, including Re-Animator, Puppet Master, and Chopping Mall. She has also served as a producer on several films, including the 2022 horror comedy Glorious.

The Mill Map

As its name suggests, the new map takes place in and around a closed river mill. The location already looks pretty unique compared with some of the game's other maps! Players can also expect a brand-new music track in the location, which has been composed by Ross Tregenza. Tregenza worked on previous music for the game, as well as titles like Deathloop, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5.

Are you excited for any of this new content for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Do you plan on buying any of the paid content? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!