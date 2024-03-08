The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals New Victim Character

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been in a strange spot lately. About a week ago, the team at Sumo Nottingham announced that it was going to stop working on the asymmetrical horror game. Fortunately for fans, it was quickly announced by publisher Gun Interactive that a new studio would be taking over. Soon after the transition, players were given a package of content that included new executions and weapon skins to make up for there not being a new patch. Now, it looks like the team has ironed things out on the development side, and Texas Chain Saw Massacre fans are soon getting a new victim character. Best of all, the character is voiced by a horror legend.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's Newest Victim Voiced by Barbara Crampton

Our newest Victim, Virginia, is the one and only horror legend @barbaracrampton!



Read about her tragic backstory and learn about her special ability in the Community Hub:https://t.co/5kOW1pQPFw pic.twitter.com/Zmv1nCw357 — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) March 7, 2024

The new victim's name is Victoria, who is described as "a grief-stricken mother who cannot get over the disappearance of her son Jesse." She's left behind her career as a nurse to search for Jesse in Newt, TX, the last place he was seen. Potentially more interesting than her tragic backstory is that she's being voiced by legendary horror actress Barbara Crampton.

Crampton, who got her start in daytime soap operas, is well-known in the horror world for films like Body Double, Re-Animator, From Beyond, and You're Next. Of course, it's worth noting that Crampton is no stranger to working in video games. While her list of voice credits isn't nearly as impressive as her film and TV career, the actress did provide a voice for Back 4 Blood and worked adjacent to games with her role in the Dota: Dragron's Blood series. Either way, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is getting a bonified horror legend on its roster soon, who will have access to some intriguing abilities.

Virginia's background as a nurse gives her a few special skills. She can see Sissy's flower powder, giving her the ability to use the poison tables to create her own concoctions. She can then throw that creation at Family members to create a blue dust clout that temporarily blinds them, giving Virginia and the rest of the victims time to run away. Her special ability is called Boon, and it can be used to contaminate blood buckets. If those buckets are used by a Family member, they'll become temporarily disoriented.

Unfortunately, this rundown didn't include a release date for Virginia, so we don't know when to expect it. That said, she will presumably be coming alongside the new Mill map. The developers haven't fully revealed that location yet, so it's fair to assume that we'll need to see that and potentially a new killer before a release date is announced. Either way, fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to check out all the new content in-game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.