New Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Fixes a Ton of Issues, Patch Notes Revealed

Leatherface is faster, party invites are improved, and several perks have been adjusted.

A brand-new update is coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game, and will go live soon on PC and consoles. While this one does not offer anything in terms of new maps or skins, it does make a huge amount of changes. Players can look forward to a lot of bug fixes, as well as some balance tuning. Leatherface mains will be happy to know that the character has been sped up in a couple of ways: he can now damage barricades quicker, and his chainsaw starts up faster. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

PATCH NOTES

Fixed: Various Issues where Victims are Stuck in Incapacitation Animation

● We've fixed an issue where Victims who were hit by a Family member while going down a ladder would get stuck in the incapacitation animation

● We have also fixed an issue where Victims who were incapacitated by Leatherface's thrust in a gap would also get stuck in the incapacitation animation

○ Victims were able to still move around while being stuck in the animation

○ For incapacitated female Victims this occurred too, their teammates could only see them in the spot where they got incapacitated making their movements invisible to other players

Fixed: Texture Issues on Nancy's House

● There was an issue where textures would appear black or unnatural in the Front Garden flower beds

● This has been fixed

Fixed: Missing Notification for Basement Fuse Door Closing

● We have fixed a problem where if a Family member closed the Basement Fuse Door or if it automatically closed, the Basement Fuse Door would not show that it was closing to both Family and Victim players

● Now, a notification is shown when the Basement Fuse Door closes

Fixed: Jack in the Box perk Activating Too Soon

● The Jack in the Box perk would activate when Victim players where in the animation state for exiting a hiding spot

● This meant that most of the perks duration was occurring during the animation

● This has been fixed to so the Jack in the Box perk activates after the exit animation

Fixed: Incorrect Values for Leveled Up Perks and Abilities

● We have fixed a visual UI bug that did not show the correct XP gained on Perks and Abilities during the post-game result screen

● This issue only occurred when skipping the results screen

Fixed: Two of the Same Grandpa Perks in Nancy's Skill Tree

● We fixed an issue where Nancy had 2 of the same Grandpa perk (Barge to the Point) in her skill tree

● Now, she no longer has Barge to the Point in her skill tree twice

Fixed: Nancy's Spy Ability Exploit

● Nancy's spy ability would not drain and be used indefinitely nor would it notify Victims if the Nancy player would slam a door and walk through it

● This exploit is now fixed

Fixed: UI Bug Showing 0/0 XP and -1 Ability in Load Outs

● Some players were still experiencing the issue where their ability level was showing -1 or 0/0 XP

● This has now been fixed

Fixed: Typo in Nancy's Character Bio

● We have fixed a typo in Nancy's character bio

● The typo was "she's been married 3 three times"

● Now it will read as "she's been married 3 times"

Fixed: Slippery on Danny's Perk Tree

● We have fixed the issue where the perk Slippery was not on Danny's Perk Tree

● Slippery can now be unlocked on Danny's perk tree through a random perk node

Fixed: Skill Points Not Refunding

● A fix has been added so that skill points used on a purchased DLC character will be refunded to a player if they return their DLC purchase

Fixed: Ladder Lacking Collison on Nancy's House

● We have fixed an issue with a ladder in the Cold Room on Nancy's House that lacked collision

Fixed: Profile Prompt Non-Function in Player List

● We fixed an issue where a player's profile was not visible when using the 'profile' prompt in the player list menu

● Players will now be able to open another players profile from the player list

Fixed: Character Swap Lobby Crashes

● A fix has occurred for lobby crashes because the sender of a character swap request has either hit ready or quits the lobby before the receiver accepts the request

● The lobby will now remain functional

Fixed: Nancy's Collecting Poison Animation

● We have fixed an issue where Nancy's collecting poison animation would still play even if a player cancels out of the action

○ During this animation, players also could not move or control Nancy and Sissy could use the table at the same time

○ This will no longer occur

Fixed: Nancy's Dress Clipping Through Her Body

● We fixed an issue where Nancy's dress would clip through her body when idling, running, spriting, executing, and closing crawl spaces

Fixed: Anonymized Player Names Showing During Escapes

● There was an issue where a player who had anonymize player name setting on would have their name shown to other players when they escaped

● This has been fixed and now anonymized player names will be hidden

Fixed: Camera Clipping Issues

● We have fixed the camera clipping that occurs on the ladder between Thicket Tunnel and Thicket area on Gas Station

Fixed: Stuck Spots on Gas Station

● We fixed an issue where traversing through a side gap, after trying to pick up a bone scrap, would make a player stuck

● We fixed Hitchhiker getting stuck in the gap from House Basement to Junk Room

● We fixed players getting stuck while descending the ladder in the Tool Shed and being attacked at the same time

● We fixed Family players getting stuck in the pipe assets in the Fuel Storage room of the Basement

○ The pipe has been removed so Family players can't get stuck in it now

Fixed: Stuck Spots on Nancy's House

● We fixed an issue where players would get stuck on the edge of the mattress in the House Basement

Fixed: Nancy's Glasses on Low Setting

● Nancy's glasses would refract incorrectly on low settings

● This is now fixed

Fixed: Loadouts Not Saving After Restarting Game

● We have fixed an issue where loadouts were not saving when a player closed out of the game and then started it back up

Fixed: Loading Screen German Translation Not Fitting Screen

● There was an issue with a specific tip on the loading screen where it did not fit the screen when translated to German

Fixed: Victim's Ragdolling during Cook's "Easier Said than Done" Execution

● We have fixed an issue where Victim players would ragdoll during cook's "Easier Said than Done" Execution

Fixed: Loadouts Resetting during Custom Match

● We have fixed an issue where loadouts were resetting to default perks when completing a custom match

Fixed: Danny Tampering the Generator

● We have fixed an issue where Danny players tampering a turned off generator would only apply the cooldown after it's been turned off again

● This fix ensures that tampering a turned off generator applies the longer cooldown after the mini-game is complete

Fixed: "Must have Been the Wind" Perk Waking Up Grandpa

● We have fixed the perk "Must Have Been The Wind"

● Now, noise generated during minigames with this perk will be disregarded and will not add to waking up Grandpa

Fixed: New Player Negative Values

● We fixed an issue where new players would see negative values on their Family character's special abilities and they would not receive any XP during public matches

Fixed: Nancy House Escapes

● We fixed an issue where unique escapes on Nancy's House were not being recorded

Fixed: Grandpa Sonar Warning

● There was an issue where Grandpa's Sonar Warning was not displaying while the critical bleed out warning was active

● This means that Grandpa's Sonar Warning takes priority over the critical bleedout warning and that both warnings are present simultaneously

Fixed: Inaudible Door Destruction

● We fixed an audio issue where the sound for destroying a pantry door in Nancy's House was inaudible from the inside

● It will now be audible from all sides

Fixed: Sonny's Audio during Close Encounters with Cook

● We fixed an audio issue where Sonny players who lost a close encounter to Cook would have a female scream

● Now, it will be Sonny's scream

Fixed: Camera Movements on Ladder with Cook

● We fixed an issue that occurs when Cook uses the ladder between the Side Garden and Side Garden Tunnel on Family House

○ The issue would make the camera move freely when Cook would descend the ladder

● With this fix, the camera will remain stable and transition smoothly while traversing

Fixed: Family Member Misalignment While Closing Valve

● We fixed the issue where Family members would be misaligned when from the valve handle when trying to close the valve pipe

Fixed: Invisible Collision on Family House

● We fixed the issue where invisible collision was present near the Shed area on Family House

Fixed: Texture Issue on Slaughterhouse

● Texture on the railing by the stairs in the Loading Dock would be dark if the shadow setting was set to "Low"

● This has been fixed to where the railing texture is not dark when changing settings

Fixed: Issues with Leland's Skill Tree

● The Been Workin' Out Perk on Leland's Skill Tree is incorrectly valued at 1SP instead of 2SP

○ This caused Leland's Skill Tree on the left hand side to go to level 9 instead of 10 and only receive 49/50 attributes

● Players will now be able to reach maximum level as we have added attribute points to his Skill Tree

Fixed: Localization Issues

● We fixed an issue where Danny's Apply Knowledge prompt is not localized to languages other than English

● We fixed an issue where the 'Mute All' and 'Unmute All' prompt was not localized for other languages

Fixed: Leatherface Camera Issues

● We have fixed an issue where the camera moves downward and focuses on Leatherface's leg when collection from blood buckets

Fixed: Various Camera Issues

● We fixed an issue where the camera would snap heavily when a player got too close to parts of the fence on the Side Ramp of Nancy's House

Fixed: Nancy's Barbed Wire Interactions

● When Nancy is in a certain position, her barbed wire animation when placing them in doorways gets interrupted

● We have fixed this so now players can successfully place her barbed wire regardless of position

Fixed: Tracker Tagged Perk Stacking

● We have fixed an issue where the perk Tracker Tagged highlight duration was stacking after attacking a Victim multiple times

Fixed: Tampering Having No Effect on Opened Valve

● We have fixed an issue where Danny players had no effect when tampering an opened valve

● This fix means that tampering an open valve as Danny will increase the time that the valve is open for

Fixed: Stuck Spots on Slaughterhouse

● We have fixed an issue where family players would get stuck in the doorway near a blood buck in Leatherface's Lair

● We fixed a spot where Victims who crouched next to the pipes in the Bone Room would get stuck

Fixed: 'Choose Fight Perk' Not Working

● We fixed an issue where the perk Choose Fight was not activating correctly at all 3 levels

○ Level 5 was not giving the extra 5 second stun duration

● Now, when a victim has this equipped and wins a close encounter, the current stun duration is added

Fixed: Falling Through Map During Leatherface Execution

● We have fixed the issue where Victims and Leatherface will fall through the map when Leatherface's 'Drilling Down' execution starts

Fixed: Missing Nancy Facial Expression

● We fixed an issue where Nancy was missing her facial expression when feeding Grandpa

Fixed: Incorrect Nicotero Chainsaw SFX During Intro

● We fixed an audio issue where players with Nicotero Leatherface heard the default chainsaw SFX instead of Nicotero's chainsaw SFX during the intro cutscene

Fixed: Victims Falling Through Ground While Traversing

● Victims who were traversing through a gap from the Holding Pen to the Garage, on Slaughterhouse, would fall through the ground

● With this fix, players will no longer fall through the ground when traversing the gap

Fixed: Victim and Family Hiding Spot Stuck Spot

● We fixed an issue where when a Family member and a Victim interact with a hiding spot at the same time, they both get stuck

Fixed: 'Select' and 'Back' Same Input Issue

● The 'select' and 'back' prompt in the the player report screen share the same input on affected platforms

○ This means that players would accidentally back out of the menu instead of hitting 'select'

● The issue is now fixed and 'select' and 'back' have different button inputs

Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface Chainsaw Audio

● We have fixed an issue where the chainsaw audio would sound like it would stop revving during the 'Drilling Down' execution when Nicotero Leatherface was equipped

Fixed: Various Lighting Issues

● We have fixed an issue where there was flickering lights on the wall of the Barn area of Family House day map

● We have fixed an issue with lamp shadows appearing too noticeable when approaching it in the Front Garden area on Nancy's House

Fixed: Idle Victim Voice Lines

● We fixed an issue where Victims would trigger their idle voice lines at the end of the intro cinematic

Fixed: Victims Falling Through Maps During Executions

● We have fixed an issue where Victims will fall through the floor when executed during incapacitation at the Fusebox Tunnel area on the Family House map

● We have fixed when Victims will fall through the floor during Nancy's 'Road Kill' execution on staircases

Fixed: Illogical Hiding Volumes

● There was an illogical hiding volume next to the car in the Backfield area on Gas Station

○ This affected both variants of the map

● There was an illogical hiding volume in the Kitchen area on Gas Station

● Hiding volume is now appropriate in all areas

Fixed: Sissy and Nancy Misaligned While Collecting Powder

● We fixed the issue where Sissy and Nancy were misaligned when collecting powder across various Flower Stations on all maps

● Now, they are properly aligned

Fixed: Victims Stuck in Wall

● We have fixed the issue where Victim players who ran through bone charms and then immediately went through a barricade would get stuck in the wall

Fixed: 'Fight Back' and 'Easily Tuckered Out' Stacked Stamina Depletion

● When a Victim wins a close encounter with the perk 'Fight Back' at level 3 against a Family member with the perk 'Easily Tuckered Out' at level 1, they stack and puts the Family player in a state of stamina depletion

○ This means that the Family member with 'Easily Tuckered Out' equipped was unable to run or attack for 30 seconds of the 'Fight Back' perk duration

● We have fixed these perks stacking with one another

● Now, Family players will not have their stamina drained into negative values

Fixed: 'There They Are' Perk Description

● We have fixed the description for the perk 'There They Are'

○ The in-game description did not mention the perks highlight duration

● The perk description now reflects the highlight duration of 10 seconds to the perk holder

Fixed: 'Bounce Back Better' Perk Restoring Too Much Health

● We have fixed an issue where 'Bounce Back Better' activated and restores more health than intended when recovering from incapacitation, which is not a healing item

● Now, perk holders will only receive increased health when using a healing item as intended

Fixed: 'Am I Bleeding?' Perk Issue

● We fixed an issue where the 'Am I Bleeding?' perk would lose functionality when a player enters a hiding spot and did not continue to highlight the perk holder to their fellow Victim players

● It will now function when a player enters a hiding spot

Fixed: Danny's 'Immunity' Charges aren't being Consumed

● We fixed an issue where Danny players with the perk 'Immunity' equipped was not functioning properly

○ The perks charges were not being consumed after interacting with poisoned objects such as the generator, toolboxes, car batteries, and bone scrap piles

● Now, the charges will be consumed after interacting with poisoned objects

Fixed: Illogical Sound Occlusion on Slaughterhouse

● We fixed an issue where sound is occluded in the Drainage area even though there's no wall that separates it from the rest of the interior

Fixed: Non-functional VOIP After Losing Internet Connection

● We fixed the issue where VOIP did not work in a match if internet connection was briefly lost

Fixed: 'Texas Through and Through' Unlocking Incorrectly

● There was a problem where 'Texas Through and Through' would unlock when players only had 5 random characters at Level 5

● This has been fixed to unlock when players have reached Level 5 with each character, as intended

Fixed: Stuck in Wall Gap when Incapacitated

● There was an issue where if a Victim player got incapacitated while going through a wall gap or crawl space, they would get stuck in that spot

● That has now been fixed

Fixed: Johnny Execution Issue

● During Johnny's 'Torn Apart' Issue, he is seen using the dull side of of the blade in the animation

● It has been fixed so that Johnny is seen using the sharp side of the blade to slice through a Victim's throat

Fixed: Fuse Box Interactions

● We have fixed an issue where players couldn't interact with the Fuse Box

● Prompts for the Fuse Box will now properly appear for players

Fixed: Victims Not Receiving XP

● We have fixed an issue where Victim players weren't receiving XP when escaping the basement on Nancy's House Map

● Victim players will now earn the proper XP when escaping the basement on Nancy's House

Fixed: Various Audio Issues

● We have fixed an issue where Victim voiceover was missing when triggering Hitchhiker's traps

● We have fixed an issue where Victim voiceover was missing when triggering Nancy's barbwire

Fixed: Translated Character Bio

● We have fixed an issue where the bio for Nancy was not translating to players selected language

● Nancy's bio will now translate correctly to the selected language

Fixed: Translated Perk Description

● We have fixed an issue where the description for the perk Choose Flight was not translating to players selected language

● The perk Choose Flight will now translate correctly to the selected language

Fixed: Various Audio Issues

● We have fixed an issue where the sound effects of destroying Nancy's traps were not triggering

● The correct sound effects will now trigger when destroying Nancy's traps

Fixed: Players Skipping End User License Agreement

● We have fixed an issue where players could skip the End User License Agreement when receiving an invite on a native platform

Fixed: Spectating UI Bug when Loading Into a Match

● We have fixed an issue where a player would load into a match with a teammate's spectating UI on their screen.

Fixed: Agitator Perk Affecting Grandpa's Sonar

● We fixed an issue where a Victim would stab Grandpa with the perk Agitator equipped, and Grandpa's sonar wasn't lasting the length of his scream

● Grandpa's sonar duration will now function correctly after being stabbed by a Victim with Agitator equipped

Fixed: Victim Stuck in Incapacitation from Leatherface Thrust Attack through a Gap

● We fixed an issue where a Victim low on health was thrust attacked through a gap by Leatherface would be stuck in an incapacitated state

● After being thrust attacked through a gap by Leatherface, Victims will now be able to recover and stand up from their incapacitated state

Fixed: Character Textures

● We have fixed an issue where character's textures would disappear when a user moved far away from them

● Characters will now have the same textures applied to them at all distances

Fixed: Family Stun Locked from Barge

● We have fixed an issue where Family players were permanently stunned from a Leland player using their shoulder barge while the Family player was in a Close Encounter with another Victim

Fixed: Nancy's 'Reduce ability Cooldown' Description

● We fixed an issue where Nancy's 'Reduce Ability Cooldown' has a misleading description

● Since Nancy's ability can no longer be canceled after activating, the description now fits the in-game behavior

Fixed: Nancy's Poisoned Claws Stacking

● We have fixed an issue where the perk 'Poisoned Claws" on the left side of Nancy's skill tree was stacking when it shouldn't have

Fixed: Danny Tampering Minigame Animation

● We have fixed an animation error that would make Danny leave the tampering minigame too quickly if he used knowledge to complete the minigame

● Danny will now have to sit through the whole animation

Fixed: Screen Capture/Control Center Overlay Issues

● We have fixed an issue where if a player is using screen capture or using a control center overlay it will hold button inputs

● Now, it will no longer hold those inputs

Fixed: Stuck in Menu UI

● Fixed an issue where players could access the character menu while readied up in the lobby

Fixed: Maxed Stealth Noise Progress Meter

● We fixed an issue where Victims with maxed out stealth were able to conclude minigames without adding any progress to the noise meter

● Players will now always have their noise meter progress

Fixed: Highlighting Different Players Issue

● We have fixed an issue where players would highlight someone in the player list but would accidentally block or mute themselves or someone else by accident

● Now, players have to click on another player to proceed with an action

Fixed: Title Softlocks

● We have fixed an issue where the title soft locked after pressing the invite and back buttons in rapid succession from the Party Options

Fixed: Hitchhiker's Traps Not Triggering

● We have fixed an issue with the ladder drop animation where Victims avoided triggering Hitchhiker's traps when dropping off the top of a ladder

● When dropping down from a tall ladder, Victims' will now trigger Hitchhiker's traps

Fixed: Well Stuck Spot on Family House

● We have fixed an issue where Victims were getting stuck in the ground after jumping down the driveway and front yard wells on the Family House map

Fixed: Match Crashes

● We have fixed an issue where matches would crash when a Victim disconnects in the middle of an execution

Fixed: Family XP with Fuse Box

● We have fixed an issue where Family players were not earning XP when turning off the Fuse Box

● Family players will now properly receive XP when turning off the Fuse Box

Fixed: Spectator Mode UI

● We have fixed an issue where the text on screen was incorrect while viewing in Spectator Mode with the languages of Spanish, French, German, and Italian

Fixed: 'Shhhhhh' Text

● We have fixed an issue where the text for 'Shhhhhh' didn't match on all platforms

● The text description is now the same across all platforms

Fixed: Pausing Interaction Lock

● We have fixed an issue where a player pauses at any point during a Press and Hold interaction, they were unable to to cancel the prompt until the interaction is completed

● Players can now cancel the prompt at any point after this fix

Fixed: Tutorial Stops Playing

● We have fixed an issue where Tutorials would stop playing after watching multiple Tutorials in a row

● Tutorials and previews will now play properly after being selected

Fixed: Keybinding Pause Key

● We fixed an issue where players were able to bind an action to the Pause key

● Players will no longer be able to bind the Pause key

Fixed: Perk – What Doesn't Kill You

● We fixed an issue where the perk "What Doesn't Kill You" ignored damage reduction when restoring health

● "What Doesn't Kill You" will now restore the actual amount of health you lost after a hit attack

Fixed: Garage Stuck Spot on Nancy's House

● We have fixed an issue where players could get stuck under the garage door on Nancy's House map when the garage door was closed on them

Fixed: Sonny's Heightened Sense Ability

● We have fixed an issue where Sonny's ability "Heightened Sense" was not highlighting characters through multiple layers of walls

● Heightened Sense can now detect characters through multiple layers of walls

Fixed: Stuck Spot – Gas Station

● We have fixed an issue where players may have gotten stuck while crouching near a mattress in the House Basement area on the Gas station map

● Players will no longer get stuck while crouching near the mattress in the House Basement

Fixed: Victim Disconnections

● We have fixed an issue where the toolbox becomes non-interactive to a Victim when the player temporarily loses connectivity while another Victim is using the Toolbox.

● The Victim player will now be able to interact with a toolbox after temporarily disconnecting and reconnecting

Fixed: Party Invite UI

● We have fixed an issue where the player hosting the party quits a public match at the end scoreboard – the party code disappears from the UI and the native party no longer works. The code will also disappear for all party members requiring a new party to be created

● A new party code will now be created and shown in the UI

Fixed: Private Lobby Invites

● We've fixed an issue where only the host of a private lobby could send party invites

● All players in a private lobby can now send party invites

Fixed: Translated Perk Description

● We have fixed an issue where the description for the perk "Jump Scare" was not translating to players selected language

● The perk Jump Scare will now translate correctly to the selected language

Fixed: Lighting – Slaughterhouse Sliding Door

● We have fixed an issue where the main sliding Slaughterhouse door would appear unnaturally dark.

● Lighting on the textures has been applied and the sliding door now appears as it should

Fixed: Failed Restraints Mini-Game

● We have fixed an issue where Victims would fall off the restraints mini-game twice after getting hit by a melee attack

● Victims fall off the restraints mini-game permanently after being hit by a melee attack

Fixed: Sonny's Star Sign Ability and Nancy's Traps

● We have fixed an issue where Sonny would run through Nancy's traps with his Star Sign Ability active, but his ability wasn't properly interrupted

● Sonny's ability will now be interrupted if active while going through Nancy's traps

Fixed: Player Name Unlisted from Playerlist When Leaving Match

● Players who left a match will now be displayed in the Player List

Changed: Lobby Timer Resetting

● We have changed the lobby timer to not reset to 30 seconds if a 6th player hits unready

● This means that when a 6th person in a lobby hits unready, the countdown is not affected

Changed: Reporting System

● We have made improvements to our reporting system

● Players can now report a player for

Exploiting the game

Cheating

Offensive name or profile

Spamming chat

Trolling or griefing other players

Abusive voice or chat communications

Other

● UI Updates have been implemented to reflect these changes

Changed: Tracking Reports

● We have added in extra telemetry points for the changes to the reporting system

Changed: Report Confirmation

● Players will now receive a confirmation popup when they report another player due to the changes made to the reporting system

Changed: Lobby Timer When A 7th Player Joins

● We have made it so when 5 players are readied up and a 7th player enters a lobby, the match will start in 30 seconds

Changed: Lobby Timer

● The lobby timer will only be visible in the last 5 seconds before a match launches

Changed: Prompts for Entering a Lobby with a Blocked User

● We had made a change to the prompt that warns a player that they've entered a lobby with a blocked player

● Previously, the "Continue" and "Ready" prompt shared the same button mapping as "Exit Lobby"

● We have made it so there is only one button input, instead of two, so a player doesn't accidentally leave the lobby if they wanted to stay

Changed: Brazilian Portuguese and Russian Language Options

● Brazilian Portuguese and Russian translations have been added into The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

● Brazilian Portuguese and Russian are now available as language options in the menu

Changed: Chip Damage While In A Grapple

● Family players will no longer be able to instantly execute a Victim player who is grappling with another Family player

● Now, when a Family player attacks a Victim who is grappling a teammate, they will deal melee damage

● We made this change as we felt it was unfair to Victims with full health

Changed: Trapping Leatherface Exploit

● We have a made a change that stops players from using to barge function to entrap Leatherface in a room

● Leatherface will now be able to both destroy and unlatch a door during a victim's barge interaction

Changed: Game Credits

● We have made updates to the credits as some of them were outdated

● Shout out the awesome QA folks at Testronic!

Changed: Danny's Instant Study

● We have changed Danny's Level 3 Instant Study

● Danny cannot Tamper any item that he has also instant studied such as fusebox, generator, valve tank, and battery

○ The button prompts have been updated accordingly to reflect these changes

○ The ability tree has also been updated with a new description

Tuned: Nancy's Poisoned Claws Duration

● We have tuned the values for the duration of Nancy's 'Poisoned Claws' perk to 2/5/8 seconds

● Previously, attacks would have a slight poison effect for 5/10/15 seconds

Tuned: Various Telemetry

● We have added in extra telemetry to better track data

○ The goal for this is to ensure our team can utilize this extra data as we continue to work on improving lobbies and matchmaking issues

Tuned: 'Choose Flight' Perk

● We have tuned the 'Choose Flight' perk accordingly

○ Level 1 – Fills 50% of stamina, single charge

○ Level 2 – Fills 75% of stamina, single charge

○ Level 3 – Fills 100% of stamina, single charge

Tuned: 'Bomb Squad' Perk

● We have tuned 'Bomb Squad' as follows

○ Level 1 – 2 Charges

○ Level 2 – 3 Charges

○ Level 3 – 4 Charges and +50% dismantle speed

Tuned: 'Easily Tuckered Out' Perk

● We have adjusted 'Easily Tuckered Out' as follows

○ Level 1 – Your attacks use 10% less stamina, but the stamina regeneration rate is 50% slower

○ Level 2 – Your attacks use 20% less stamina, but the stamina regeneration rate is 45% slower

○ Level 3 – Your attacks use 30% less stamina, but the stamina regeneration rate is 40% slower

Tuned: 'Confusing Mechanic' Perk

● We have tuned 'Confusing Mechanic' to adjust for the change made to have generators start during a match

● Perk holders will now be able to use it on the battery, fuse, and valve too

Tuned: Leatherface's Destruction Animation

● We have made it so Leatherface destroys barricades quicker

Tuned: 'Rough Cut' Perk

● We have tuned the perk 'Rough Cut' to reset the bleed out duration with each hit from Leatherface

○ The bleed values do not stack

Tuned: Noise VFX Threshold

● We have made an increase to the noise VFX distance thresholds for the valve pressure tank

● This means that players will be able to see the noise VFX for a player interacting with both the valve and the pressure tank

Tuned: Leatherface's Instant Start

● We have made Leatherface's Instant Start shorter

● When equipped, his chainsaw will start faster

Tuned: Thicker Blood Trails

● We have adjusted blood trails to be thicker

Tuned: Noise Highlight When Slamming Door

● We have tuned the noise highlight following a victim slamming a door

● It will now only highlight a player for 1 second

Tuned: Danny's Knowledge Gained

● We have rebalanced the amount of knowledge that Danny gains from items such as lamps, tool boxes, radios, tv's, generators, valve handles, and fuses

Tuned: Danny's Inspect Speed

● We have tuned Danny's inspect speed to be 20% at Level 1 and 50% at Level 2

Today's update isn't set to go live until 2 p.m. ET, so players haven't had a chance to go hands-on and see the actual impact of these changes. It will be interesting to see if players are happy with the adjustments, or if Gun Media and Sumo Nottingham need to continue tuning these elements. There are still a lot of things that players want to see fixed and adjusted, and new skin options they'd like to see added (including a shirtless take on Johnny). For the time being, fans will just have to settle for everything in today's update!

