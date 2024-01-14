Texas Chain Saw Massacre Developers Monitoring Potential Leatherface Camping Change

In The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, players can choose between victims and members of the family. As victims, the goal is to escape the killers, and some players are finding that the task isn't as easy as it sounds. On Twitter, user @Louise_Hefna shared a video in which Leatherface stands blocking off the basement's fusebox exit, preventing players from getting upstairs. Hefna stated that "Leatherface does this every match," and asked the developers to address what they perceive as a major problem. The video prompted a response from the game's official Twitter account, with Gun Media stating it plans to "monitor" the situation.

"We're continuing to evaluate this, but as it stands now; Victims have counters and 3 other exits to sneak out of which should be unattended," the official Twitter account reads. "We'll continue to monitor and take in your feedback!"

The Camping Debate

The response prompted a sometimes-heated debate between those that play as killers and those that play as victims. Some see camping in front of the exit a perfectly valid strategy, while others feel that it makes escape far too difficult. That said, there are other exits to pursue, and as some users have pointed out, knowing that Leatherface is blocking the fusebox exit also means that you know where he won't be.

Following a change to the game in November, Leatherface is no longer required for matches, but the killer was still the most played family member from the period between December 8th and January 8th. That means there's a pretty good chance players are going to see him during each match, and have to deal with this potential hurdle. It remains to be seen whether Gun Media will come up with a way that makes it so Leatherface mains can't camp out at the exit, or if it will stay a valid option. For the time being, Leatherface mains are free to use that method, even if it does frustrate other players!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in 2024

The developers of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre are back from vacation following the holidays, and it will be interesting to see what they bring to the game next. As of this writing, there has been no news about what to expect next in terms of new characters, new maps, and other improvements. The November update added a new map to play on alongside a new killer and a new victim. We should expect to see more content like that in 2024, but there's no telling what will arrive next. One thing fans should not expect to see anytime soon is content based on any of the sequels to the original movie, as the developers only have the rights to the first film.

Do you think it's fair for Leatherface to block the fusebox exit? Have you seen players use this strategy? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!