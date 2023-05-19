The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Not Convinced by Huge New Rumor

A new rumor about The Elder Scrolls 6 has surfaced online, but most fans of the Bethesda series aren't buying what the rumor is selling about the PC and Xbox Series X|S game. There's nothing about the rumor that negates it completely, but there's no evidence backing it up and it does raise a couple of red flags. Nonetheless, it's garnered some attention on the popular Gaming Leaks & Rumors Reddit page.

According to the dubious rumor, The Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to take place in Hammerfell like many have speculated but High Rock, home of the Redguards. Adding to this, they claim the game takes place 200 years after the events of Skyrim, where the Dragonborn has "seemingly disappeared." And that's all the rumor says about the game besides mentioning an NPC character that will serve as a mentor and who is a Khajiit.

"The Elder Scrolls 6 will take place in High Rock, not Hammerfell or Black Marsh," reads the rumor. "It takes place 200 years after Skyrim, where just like the Nerevar, the Dragonborn has seemingly disappeared. The last bit of info I have is that there is an NPC that will act as a mentor to your character. There is no name, but he is a Khajit."

The rumor concludes noting the game will not be at the Xbox showcase scheduled for next month, which makes sense given that Bethesda Game Studios is still in Starfield mode, which isn't out until September. And until it's out, The Elder Scrolls 6 won't begin full production.

As noted, this rumor hasn't passed the sniff test for many fans, so take it with an extra grain of salt. Most think it's fake, however, in the past, some of the most dubious rumors have turned out to be legit and there's always a possibility this will be the next example of that.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of this new rumor? Is it fake? If so, where do you think the game will be set?